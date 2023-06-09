Almost 500,000 people waiting longer than Sláintecare maximum for key hospital services

Almost 500,000 people are waiting beyond the Sláintecare maximum period for key hospital services, according to figures released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

The independent statutory body said targeted activity under the HSE’s Waiting List Action Plan is running “significantly ahead” of target but progress has been “offset by a higher-than-expected additions to waiting lists”.

The NTPF said, like many other countries, Ireland has experienced an increased level of waiting list additions since the start of this year, and this has “unfortunately more than negating the increased levels of activity being delivered by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and NTPF during the same period”.

As a result, 497,090 people on the active waiting lists – for inpatient appointments, day case, GI Scopes and outpatients services – are waiting longer than the Sláintecare maximum wait times, which is a 1pc increase- since the end of April.

At the end of May, 51,875 people exceeded the 12-week inpatient/day case (IPDC) target which is roughly in line with April’s figure, the NTPF confirmed.

Some 10,465 people exceeded the 12-week GI Scope target, which was a 2pc decrease since April, and 434,750 people exceeded the 10-week outpatient (OPD) target; an increase of 1pc month-on-month.

The total number of patients removed from the OPD, IPDC and GI Scope waiting lists during the first four months of 2023 was roughly 38,000, or 10pc, higher than the target, the NTPF said. However, additions to waiting lists in the same period were 48,000 (10pc) higher than projected.

Meanwhile, additions to waiting lists were 70,000 higher than the same period in 2022 and 90,000 higher than 2019, for the same period.

"As expected, our scheduled care waiting lists have come under pressure in the first quarter of 2023, but it is expected that the 30 actions outlined in the 2023 Waiting List Action Plan will begin to have a positive impact during Q2 as the post-pandemic and winter pressures on our hospitals hopefully begin to ease,” a spokesperson for the NTPF said.

"The HSE attributes the higher than anticipated additions to waiting lists to several factors, including post-pandemic pent-up demand, and highlight it is also the case internationally e.g., the NHS in Britain is seeing higher additions compared to previous years,” they added.

According to HSE hospital data, nationwide there were 3.4m outpatient and 1.7m in-patient/day case attendances over the last 12 months.

Some 1.6m patients were treated in emergency care over the same period, which represents a 10pc increase on 2019.

The HSE said there are “many examples” of individual hospitals delivering significant improvements in waiting times despite such challenges.

"For example, over the past year, CHI Crumlin have reduced the number of patients waiting over 18 months for an OPD appointment by 37pc from 5,780 to 3,666, and those waiting over 12 months for an IPDC procedure by 24pc, from 1,165 to 884. Our Lady's Hospital Navan have reduced the number of patients waiting over 18 months for an OPD appointment by 66pc from 2,362 to 792, and Louth County Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting over 18 months for an OPD appointment by 100pc, from 235 to 1,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.