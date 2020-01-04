ALMOST 500 people have become homeless over the last year, according to new figures.

Almost 500 more people listed as homeless in the last year

There are now 10,448 people homeless in Ireland, an increase of 480 since November 2018 - 6,696 adults and 3,752 children

The number is a slight drop from October, when 10,514 people were listed as homeless.

There were 74 less children homeless in November than there were in October.

The figures were contained in the latest homelessness report, which was released on Friday by the Department of Housing.

Overall there were 480 more people homeless in November 2019 than the previous year.

The November figures also show a total of 1,685 families homeless in the country, also a decrease from the previous month’s figure of 1,733.

According to the figures, 948 were single parent families homeless in November of last year.

Homelessness across the country

The number of homeless people in Dublin has dropped from 4,534 in October to 4,509 in November.

This means that a total of 67pc of Ireland’s homeless is in Dublin, a reduction of 1pc from October.

However, there are almost 100 more people homeless in the south-west of the country year-on-year.

In November 2018, there were 495 people homeless in Cork and Kerry; with that figure rising to 592 in November 2019.

Criticism

Inner City Helping the Homeless founder Councillor Anthony Flynn said that these figures “cannot be relied upon”.

“We need to have independent oversight on these figures,” he said.

“Such a small reduction just does not go far enough to tackle the ever growing crisis.

“The epidemic that is homelessness will worsen unless a proper social and affordable housing build program is implemented,” Councillor Flynn added.

Simon Community welcomed the decrease in people listed as homeless but advised that the numbers do not represent “the full scale” of the housing and homelessness crisis.

“These numbers do not include; rough sleepers and those in squats, people in direct provision and women’s shelters, and the ‘hidden homeless’ who have no home of their own,” said spokesperson Wayne Stanley.

“We are particularly concerned that the number of single adults has increased by 14pc (529 people) this year.

“We know that many find themselves in this position due to a lack of affordable and secure accommodation, particularly one and two-bedroom units,” he added.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan added that the figures show that the crisis is spreading across the country.

“The crisis is also spreading nationwide as nearly 500 families and 1,000 children are now homeless outside of Dublin.

“Homelessness causes terrible trauma to any person who suffers it but it is hurting our children the most. We are seeing this through our own work supporting these families,” he added.

