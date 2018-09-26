Almost 50 sex attacks reported by Galway students in six months

Almost 50 students have reported incidents of rape and sexual assault in Galway in the past six months alone.

The figures follow the news that three students reported rape in the first two weeks of college in Cork.

Rape crisis centres across the country have said reports of rape and sexual assault among "vulnerable" first-year students during the first few weeks of college are common, and a reoccurring issue.

The head of Cork's Sexual Violence Centre said at least three female students reported rape during the first two weeks of college.

Mary Crilly shared the figures at the Cork Joint Policing Committee (JPC) yesterday and said, while the statistics were "awful", it is something the centre sees every year.

However, executive director of the Galway Rape Crisis Centre Cathy Connolly said the numbers were not "uncommon" and that the amount reported did not reflect the number of incidents, as many did not report it until months after it happened.

"It's an ongoing thing, we've seen between 45-50 students in the last six months. They don't always come forward to report immediately," Ms Connolly said.

"We would see people as young as 14. It happens in all our colleges across Ireland and in Galway it's not uncommon at all, unfortunately."

Ms Connolly explained that a trigger might encourage students to report sexual assault or seek help after it happened.

She added that September and October were busy months as the college year begins. "We are always very busy when colleges come back. First-years can be quite vulnerable, but you might not see the figures straight away."

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said while it received many calls during freshers weeks, they received a "stream" all year round with reports of incidents from students.

"From talking with the team that run our phone lines, indeed there were a few calls from people who are newly arrived in Dublin colleges over the last few weeks to report sexual assault," Ms Blackwell said. "But the one thing they told me was that it's not an unusual occurrence. This happens annually."

Ms Blackwell added that consent was something that colleges should discuss with students as they learn to balance their "new levels of freedom". "It's a pity that at a time when people are experiencing new levels of freedom and choice, they don't have the language around respect and consent."

