Almost 50 pc of Irish people edit photos of themselves before sharing them

Almost 50 pc of Irish people have admitted to editing photos of themselves before sharing them, an Irish survey has revealed.

The results, which were derived from a sample of 1,000 Irish people, found that some 49 pc of Irish adults sharing images online edit photos of themselves with filters and photo editing applications before sharing them.

One-in-five said that they alter their images most or all of the time.

The nationwide survey by Censuswide on behalf Pure Telecom, a Irish broadband and telecoms provider, also found that there is clear generational difference when it comes to sharing images – including photos, screenshots and memes – with others online.

The results show that Gen Z’s, the generation between 4-24, share an average of 61 images per week, while Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, share just nine.

94 pc of Gen Z’s share images online each week, while 79 pc of Irish adults share images online on a weekly basis.

Pure Telecom found that the average person now has 1,103 images stored on their smartphone, rising to 1,320 for women and dropping to 673 for men. Gen Z’s have 1,509 images on their mobile device.

People living in Sligo share the most pictures online, averaging 57 per week. This is followed by Kilkenny and Galway (54) and Roscommon (49).

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom, said: “Images have become such an enormous part of how we communicate with each other – particularly for the younger generations. Our research found that 25% of Gen Zs have more than 2,500 images stored on their mobile device and they are creating, sharing and receiving more images all the time. We found that 94% of Gen Zs share images online on a weekly basis, while 88% of Millennials do.

“Our smartphone images are so important to us; we assume that every image in our library will be backed up to the cloud. All of this relies on internet connection – people need fast, reliable broadband that allows them to make the changes they want, upload or share their pictures in an instant and have the peace of mind that everything is safely stored in the cloud.”

