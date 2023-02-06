Almost 400 dog owners have contacted charity wanting to surrender their pets since Christmas Day – a 33pc increase

Ciara Byrne, head of communications with Dogs Trust Ireland, said the current dog crisis is putting strain on charity's resources. Photo: Frank McGrath

Almost 400 requests from dogs owners asking if they can surrender their pets have been received by Dogs Trust Ireland since Christmas – a 33pc increase on the same period last year.

The charity said it is facing a “crisis” with rehoming dogs after an “alarming” 394 requests between Christmas Day and the end of January, from dog owners requesting to surrender their pets.

The most common reasons owners gave for wanting to give up their pets were that the dogs were exhibiting unwanted behaviours, or that the owners did not have enough time to spend with them or they were finding it difficult to find pet-friendly accommodation.

The charity said it is struggling to cope with the “increasing number of abandoned and surrendered dogs in Ireland” and has issued an urgent appeal for donations to help with the large volume of dogs they are now being asked to assist.

In particular, it is finding it difficult to rehome larger dogs which are often overlooked in favour of smaller dogs which are generally adopted quicker.

Ciara Byrne, head of communications at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “As a charity that relies solely on the generosity of our supporters, we are appealing for donations as the current dog crisis is putting a huge strain on our resources.

Read More

“We are taking in more and more dogs with behavioural issues, who then spend more time with us as our dedicated team works with them, to get them to a stage where they can be adopted. We are thankful that so many people contact us for help and advice about their dog and don’t resort to abandoning them.”

One-year-old Collie cross sisters, Serena and Venus are just two examples of the growing dog crisis in Ireland.

Both dogs were pregnant when surrendered to the charity in December.

While the charity has since found homes for their puppies, Serena and Venus are still hoping to find their “forever homes”.

Eimear Cassidy, regional rehoming manager at Dogs Trust Ireland said: “Sadly, we are struggling to rehome medium to large sized dogs, especially those who are nervous or worried, as they need quite specific homes.

“We are appealing to people who work from home or are at home a lot of the day, live in quieter areas, don’t have children under 16 and who are willing to give a dog a few months to settle in, to please contact us.”

For more information on how to help Dogs Trust cope with the increasing number of abandoned and surrendered dogs in Ireland, please see DogsTrust.ie/DogCrisis.