Almost 3.5 tonnes of rubbish removed from Irish rivers, canals, lakes and beaches by volunteers this weekend

Flossie Donnelly (14) at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, south Dublin, on Saturday. Almost 3.5 tonnes of pollution was removed from Irish rivers, canals, lakes and beaches this bank holiday weekend thanks to Flossie and the beach cleaners 'Big Weigh In' supported by Peopl. Insurance. Photo: Justin Farrelly.

Volunteers across the country removed almost 3.5 tonnes of pollution from Irish rivers, canals, lakes and beaches over the bank holiday weekend.

The ‘Big Weigh In’ of the rubbish and pollution which was collected across the country on Saturday afternoon came about thanks to an initiative from the ‘Flossie and the Beach Cleaners’ organisation.

Flossie Donnelly, the 14-year-old Dublin student who originally started the beach cleaning group in south county Dublin in 2017, which inspired the formation of the charity, was among those who donned gloves and got to work on the task at hand.

Her mother Harriet Donnelly said: “As an environmental charity we see first-hand how much extra pollution has been created during the pandemic including masks, drinks bottles and hand sanitiser bottles that pollute our waterways and kill marine life.”

“Destructive climate change is evident all around us, and it will take everyone’s support to solve,” she added.

Harriet told Independent.ie that the the Big Weigh In initiative, which was supported by Peopl. Insurance, was planned six weeks ago, and the idea was that people would start across the country at 3pm and finish at 5pm on Saturday, and the rubbish would be weighed. “It’s never been done before in Ireland,” she explained.

"We thought we’d do it as a new unique idea and we will be doing it every year from now on, and seeing how much we can clear out of our seas and waterways.”

As soon as local communities had done their clean ups, they weighed their rubbish and it was then collated.

Ms Donnelly, who lives in Sandycove, said that the issue of Covid masks causing pollution continues to be a problem – they don’t break apart in the water.

The eco initiative aims to quantify the weight of pollution that is present in and around our rivers, canals, lakes and beaches at any point in time.

Volunteer groups received special 'Flossie Packs' for cleaning up, with gloves and bags and weighing scales to keep track of all the rubbish collected, as well as beanie hats and swimming hats for helpers.

The charity tackles plastic pollution and climate change through fun educational workshops and weekly beach cleans.

Encouraging individuals, schools or businesses to host a workshop or stage a beach clean, as a volunteer herself, Flossie said volunteering is great fun, in a great cause, and the perfect way to connect with the community.



