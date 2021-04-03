Almost 300 people attend ‘Parade for Truth’ protest rally in Cork

An anti-lockdown protest is taking place in Cork city this afternoon as around 300 people appear to take part.

Gardaí observed protesters in the lead up to the ‘Parade For Truth’ rally which began at 2pm on the Grand Parade.

Those marching carried yellow signs saying ‘Tell the truth’ and ‘For proper public health care’ while chanting “end the lockdown”.

It’s the second demonstration of its kind in the city after a similar protest took place on March 6 which was attended by around 700 people calling for an end to the lockdown.

Protestors at the anti-lockdown demonstration on March 6. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney / Facebook

Whatsapp Protestors at the anti-lockdown demonstration on March 6. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney

Speeches are currently ongoing outside Brown Thomas. An organiser of the protest introduced the speakers, saying: “It’s a beautiful day, really a day to be out and about and getting that sunshine that's healthy for us.”

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, who says on his Twitter page that he’s an independent politician, was one of these speakers.

Before the protest Mr Ó Cadhla, one of the organisers of the event, encouraged protestors to bring signs, but nothing seen as “conspiracy theory stuff”.

He wrote: “Please bring your own placards if possible as it will add to the occasion, however, please be ‘on message.’

“We don’t need anything that might be seen, rightly or wrongly, as conspiracy theory stuff.”

Speaking to Cork’s RedFM News yesterday, Mr Ó Cadhla said that the rally is about “people's rights to voluntary control of their own health” and that it’s a “family-friendly day”.

“This is a peaceful event, may I underline,” he said.

"It's a peaceful event and we will march from the Grand Parade up Patrick Street as far as Brown Thomas, where the last Rally for Truth was held, and there'll be speakers and musicians there. It's a family-friendly day.

“Speakers [will] address the very important issues of health care, of people's right to voluntary control of their own health, people's right not to have a vaccine if they choose not to do so, not to wear a mask if they choose not to do so.

"But at the same time recognising others’ rights, if they wish to do those things.”

