Almost €2.5m of illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Around €2,415,000 of illegal cigarettes have been seized at Dublin Port in an intelligence-led operation.

Revenue officers yesterday seized the 3.45 million cigarettes which were concealed within timber frames, on a trailer from Rotterdam.

The Winston brand cigarettes were stored in 10 large metal boxes.

Revenue staff used an X-Ray scanner to find the boxes.

A Revenue spokesman said the haul represented “a potential loss to the Exchequer of €1,890,600.”

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products,” the spokesman added.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors