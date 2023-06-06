Almost 2,000 firefighters begin work to rule but pledge it won’t hit emergency services

A work-to-rule by almost 2,000 retained firefighters that began today has not hit emergency services including the response to gorse fires, according to their union.

Siptu official Brendan O’Brien said the workers will continue to respond to callouts.

The firefighters are refusing to cooperate with training and drills. They are using mobile phones instead of making radio calls through the emergency centres to fire service management.

The threat of rolling strikes looms from next Tuesday if the dispute in pursuit of higher pay is not resolved.

This would mean that half of the 200 fire stations around the country would effectively close, and crew in neighbouring stations would respond to callouts.

The firefighters have threatened an all-out strike from June 20.

They work part time and get an annual retainer fee for callouts but claim their incomes have been drastically reduced due to a sharp fall in call outs and inflation hikes. The firefighters say they cannot take annual leave due to staff shortages.

An overwhelming majority backed strike action last January.

“There is no effect on the public as such,” said Mr O’Brien this morning.

“Emergency calls are still being responded to.

“The firefighters are not doing anything bar emergency calls. What it is doing is making the whole operation more cumbersome for management. Training and courses will have to be rescheduled.”

Independent.ie has asked the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for a comment.

Previously, a spokesperson said substantial progress was made on a revised model for retained fire service delivery at the most recent talks held with the Local Government Management Agency and Siptu.

He said this would provide for “an effective service delivery, and a suitable work-life balance for retained firefighters, including structured time off and flexible work arrangements”.

“While a positive conclusion to the process to the satisfaction of all parties has not yet been reached, Minister O’Brien encourages all parties to continue to engage constructively on resolving the outstanding industrial relations issues within the established forum,” he said.

The spokesperson said it was clear from the findings of a review report that the work-life balance of retained firefighters needs to be addressed.

He said this was necessary to ensure the sustainability of retained fire services as an attractive employment option.

In a statement, Siptu said: “As part of the normal industrial relations protocol of agreeing contingency plans, all local authorities have engaged with SIPTU at local level to put in place robust contingency arrangements and wish to assure the public that every effort will be made to mitigate any risk to them arising from any industrial action.

"Siptu have confirmed that throughout the strike action it will comply with the provisions of the Code of Practice on emergency disputes reflecting the professionalism and dedication of its retained fire service personnel to ensure that fire services are provided even in a strike situation and have confirmed that it will respond to all emergency calls involving life-threatening situations.

“Members of the public should therefore continue to call 112 or 999 in the case of an emergency.”