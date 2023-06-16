Almost 16,000 state job applicants informed of possible data breach

An ‘administrative error’ led to 15,471 candidates receiving a message that contained another person’s name and the list of roles that they wished to be notified about

Almost 16,000 people have been informed of a possible data breach by a recruitment service provider for civil and public service jobs.

An “administrative error” led to 15,471 candidates receiving a message that potentially contained another person’s name and the list of roles that they wished to be notified about.

Some 529 candidates had already opened the message before a recall could be actioned by publicjobs.ie, the website of the Public Appointments Service (PAS).

Those who were subscribed to lists containing an update on a specific role in the civil service received the message.

PAS, which is independent in its operations, provides recruitment, assessment and selection services to their clients in the public sectorsuch as Government departments and local authorities.

Those who may have been impacted were informed in a message this afternoon.

“Due to an administrative error when collating the mailing list for this message, your name and list of Job Alert notifications you have subscribed to may have been provided to another candidate as part of this message,” they said. “This message has since been recalled.”

It added that those who “may have received a message containing another person’s name and Job Alert list” should delete it.

"In total, 15,471 candidates were sent this message in error, with 529 candidates having opened the message before the recall could be actioned.”

PAS has notified the Data Protection Commission about the possible breach.

The Public Appointments Service said: “A list of publicjobs.ie account holders, who had agreed to be notified about certain roles, were contacted to advise of an update to the qualification requirements for a specific competition.

"However, an administrative error meant that each candidate received a message addressed to and containing the job alert details of a third party.

“This message has been recalled from every account holder's inbox where it had not already been accessed. The system does not allow for messages which have been opened by candidates to be deleted by PAS.

“PAS can confirm that no further personal information, bar the list of job alerts subscribed to by the named person, and that person’s name, was involved in this data breach, and that all potentially impacted persons have now been contacted.”