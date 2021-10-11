A fundraiser launched to bring home a popular young Dublin man who passed away in tragic circumstances in Australia has raised almost €100,000.

The massive amount that has come flooding in is “testament" to how much Daniel Murphy was loved, the organisers of the GoFundMe page say.

Daniel, from Swords, in north Dublin, died in tragic circumstances on Tuesday in Sydney, leaving his family and friends "heartbroken"

The GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by Daniel's friends to help bring the "kind, funny and loving" young man home to his family in Ireland.

It has already raised a staggering €89,635 at the time of writing with messages on the GoFundMe page reading: "Our dearest friend Daniel Murphy suddenly passed away in tragic circumstances on October 5th 2021 in Sydney Australia. We're seeking help to bring Daniel home to his family here in Ireland.

"He has left both a community of friends and family here in Ireland and in Australia absolutely heartbroken.

"Daniel was kind, funny, loving and his positivity was infectious to be around. Everyone who knows him was lucky to do so, he was a gift we cherished greatly.

"Daniel impacted so many around him; friend circles, schools, local teams, businesses and most importantly his family.

"Our aim is to raise money in order to fund the expenses associated with Daniel's passing. These include but are not limited to repatriation, funeral costs, travel arrangements and all family affairs.

"Our hope is that we are left with a surplus so that we can then donate to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who have stepped in. We can only wish that the gesture we have been shown becomes reciprocal to the Trust and they help people in need as they have to us.

In an update, organisers say they have “no words how fast this is accelerating. He was so, so loved, and this testament to it.

“We're increasing the goal for one reason only,” they added. “The more we raise, the more that will benefit the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and benefit others in the way it has Dan. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

People who met the young Irishman on his travels have flooded the comments section with donations and tributes to him.

"RIP Murph, was an absolute pleasure knowing you on and off the pitch at Coogee United. What a top bloke and will be missed by everyone,” one person has posted.

Another adds: “We brushed paths with Dan in Vietnam on his way to Australia in 2016. After spending a week together on the road from Hanoi to Hoi An, I don’t think I’ve ever met someone for such a brief period of time that made as big of an impact as Dan did.

“Funniest guy I’ve ever met, and made our trip through Vietnam as memorable as it was. Our paths unfortunately did not cross again after that, but we stayed in touch. You can’t control when you get to say your last goodbye to someone, but I’m happy that we lived our lives to the fullest on that trip.

“Was always a joy to watch Danno play always guaranteed a big smile while playing and obviously the all-important goals. RIP young man your memory will live long, “added another.

One other person said: “Very sorry to hear this news. My thoughts are with your family and friends Danny. You were a top striker when we played underage football for St Kevin’s.”

Other tributes have been pouring in for Daniel since news of his death emerged, with local team Swords Celtic sending their condolences to the family of the "very popular" Swords man.

They wrote on Facebook: "Folks, some very sad news regarding local Swords man Daniel Murphy who has suddenly passed away in Australia. Daniel would have been very popular both on and off the field with players and volunteers within Swords Celtic Snr.

"Both our deepest condolences to Daniels family and friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace."

While Sydney football team Coogee United FC hailed Daniel as a "true legend" of the club.