Almost €1 million worth of suspected drugs, three firearms and just under €500,000 cash seized in Meath

A man was arrested after €958,800 of suspected drugs and €489,120 in cash along with three firearms were seized at approximately 11am in Co Meath on Tuesday.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search operation at business premises at Rathfeigh, Co Meath.

The operation was assisted by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Customs Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and Gardaí from Ashbourne.

During the search Gardaí seized: approximately €570,000 of suspected MDMA tablets, approximately €156,000 of suspected MDMA powder, approximately €140,800 of suspected cocaine, approximately €80,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately 6,000 suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated value of €12,000, were seized by Gardaí.

In total, the suspected drugs seized have an estimated value of €958,800 pending analysis.

Cash to the value of €489,120 was also seized.

Gardaí also recovered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, two Walter 9mm handguns, two silencers, and 75 rounds of 9mm Luger and Fiocci ammunition. These firearms will be sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene. This man is currently detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

