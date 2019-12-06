A future-telling publication famed for its accuracy has predicted Kerry as the next All-Ireland football champions.

Almanac tips Kerry for Sam and Greens for the balance of power

'Old Moore's Almanac', which has been in circulation for 256 years, has announced its predictions for 2020, which include the Kingdom dethroning the Dubs, Kilkenny winning back Liam MacCarthy and the Green Party "holding the key to power" in the general election.

The publication, which has the highest circulation of any Irish magazine with sales expected to reach 47,000 copies, was founded by Theophilus Moore in 1764.

The mathematician was considered a wizard of astrology, gaining the nickname 'The Irish Merlin'.

