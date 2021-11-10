Allta chefs scale new heights with restaurant atop car park roof

AFTER weathering the Covid-19 storm with meal kits and a summer in Slane, allta chefs Niall Davidson and Hugh Higgins are taking Dublin’s dining scene to new heights.

Their latest offering, which opens on Friday, is on top of a city-centre car park.

The top two storeys of the Trinity Street car park may not seem the most obvious location for what they hope will be this winter’s hottest restaurant experience.

But the pair have the success of allta Summer House in Slane behind them to bolster confidence. They are excited – and a little terrified – by the prospect of trying to bring some of the same magic to Dublin city centre.

Read More

Some may remember when the House of Peroni popped up here a few years back.

However, in the weeks before the planned opening date for allta Winter House, the builders are still on-site, working to satisfy the requirements of the fire certificate, with the licence hearing only giving the final go-ahead this morning. Things ran down to the wire.

“I dragged my poor dad out of retirement,” says Niall, indicating a set of architect’s construction drawings pinned to a wall.

There’s a half-empty packet of convenience store doughnuts abandoned on one workbench, and a crumpled McDonald’s bag on another. The builders may be fuelled by junk food, but the menu for the two chefs’ latest project is anything but.

It offers elevated fine dining, with €95 pre-paid tickets for a 12-course tasting menu on sale now.

The opening menu features dishes such as Cromane oyster with sea buckthorn, scallop with hazelnut and gooseberry, and Tamworth pork belly with fermented pumpkin, with a creme brulee doughnut by way of dessert. (And, yes, the signature shiitake miso butter with Oland and purple wheat sourdough is there too, for anyone missing their fix of that allta cult classic.)

Austin Finn will be looking after the wines and cocktails, with a collaboration with Cockagee cider also on the cards.

Niall and Hugh have been working together at allta since the little restaurant opened in late 2019. Niall had previously been at the short-lived (but much-liked) Nuala in London, while Hugh was head chef at Luna. The pair brought a touch of glamour to Setanta Place.

During lockdown, allta was quick off the mark with a meal-kit box the chefs delivered around the country themselves when couriers were in short supply. A seafood box, offering restaurant-quality Irish fish and seafood to domestic customers followed.

And then there was a Saturday morning bake shop, which saw people queuing down the street for doughnuts and heritage grain breads and posting about it on Instagram – because what else were you supposed to do on a Saturday morning in the depths of lockdown if you wanted to show how cool you were?

“It’s been a mad year of constant change, trying to adjust to the environment,” says Niall. “But we didn’t have to lay any team members off during Covid, which was a big thing.

"We really wanted to keep the team intact, and we even managed to grow, taking on a prep kitchen and a couple of extra people to do the boxes.”

And then there was the collaboration with the Conynghams at Slane – another hit.

“We had nearly 4,000 people come over two-and-a-half months,” says Niall. “Some came back five times.

"The Summer House gave us a taste for doing things on a bigger scale and I would have found it very hard to go back to cooking in the small space in the restaurant after that, so I have parted company, very amicably, with Dr Stanley Quek and Peng Loh, the owners, and teamed up with Hugh in a 50/50 partnership. We don’t have backers; it’s just the two of us.

"We are currently looking for a large city-centre premises for a permanent home for allta 2.0 but, in the meantime, we are bringing the Summer House concept into the city centre.”

He acknowledges that the car park is not the most obvious spot for a restaurant. “It’s a bit of a mad one.”

Customers will enter the car park at street level and come up in the lift to the Glove Box Gallery (a gallery element is a key part of the planning permission) displaying a rotating exhibition of work by 25 Irish and international artists on dividing walls.

The decor – “more of an installation,” says Niall – is being supervised and curated by Toby Hatchett and Ronan Dillon, together responsible for the allta aesthetic. “The idea is that there is continuity between everything we are doing,” says Niall.

In the gallery area, there are tables for four to eight with a cocktail offering and simple, snack-type food (dishes priced at €8 - €14) such as lobster rolls, smoked Gubbeen fries, tempura soft shell crab with kimchi and smoked lamb shoulder with crispy potatoes and creme fraiche southern-fried lamb sweetbreads and Parmesan fries.

You’ll be able to pre-book with a €20pp deposit, to be taken off your bill, but there will be space for walk-ins too.

Then it’s up the ramp to Winter House proper, covered with a custom-made tent imported from South Africa and kitted out with infra-red heaters to keep things warm and cosy, an open kitchen with a huge wood-burning oven at one end, and a dozen tables, each seating a group of six.

There are proper toilets and everything is fully wheelchair accessible. The current plan is to open four days a week from 4pm, with lunch at weekends, but coming up to Christmas, that may increase.

Guests will get a two-and-a-half-hour slot for their table, and everyone will be off the premises by midnight – another condition of their licence.

“Badness happens after midnight,” says Niall. “We want people to have a nice experience here, and to have a bit of fun, but it’s not going to be rowdy.”

“At Slane, we had a really nice, diverse crowd of all ages,” says Hugh. “Everyone was very sound. It showed us that, after so long apart, people have a real desire to get together over some nice food. The food is all designed for sharing, so people can reach in and take bits. It starts a conversation.”

“It worked so well at Slane,” says Niall, “that we thought, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. So we are doing the same here. Ultimately we want to bring this experience to our new permanent location but, in the meantime, until BCP, the owners, demolish the car park next year, we plan – all going well – to be here into next spring and summer.

“I’m quite excited about it. We have a model that was busy at Slane and now it’s a question of making that better and adding in art and nice music.

"Initially we were planning a simpler concept, but because we never stopped during Covid, and we took on a prep kitchen on Sheriff Street, and our core team and young chef base is the strongest it’s ever been, it would be hard to go back to a little space. It would feel like a step back rather than step forward.

“If I’m being honest, the allta brand has outgrown that space. Now it’s me and Hugh as a twosome and, for the first time in our careers, we don’t have to deal with investors or backers, which is quite nice. We put the profit we made on the boxes into paying for a new bread oven and other equipment, all of which we own.

"The idea is we will make all the base flavours in our prep kitchen and use the on-site kitchen for service, cooking the proteins over live wood fires.”

“Sticking to a set menu,” says Hugh, “is good for the working week for the staff. It gives them better work/life balance and it keeps waste down.”

“We are at a point where we have a nice big team now,” says Niall, “and a good following doing this in the Irish market. We have a restaurant identity and concept people want. We have a bit of money – not loads of money – but a bit to get stuff off the ground.

"Would we convert a car park into a restaurant and art gallery again? Not necessarily. It’s been hard but this is a nice fun project to do over the winter as the city centre is getting back to life and allows us to keep doing what we do, while we start building our next site.

“We are looking at a few premises and hope to be up and running in a big, beautiful, brand spanking new space around the middle of next year. For now, it’s just a case of hoping people show up to the car park.”

Bookings up to and including December 31 open tomorrow at www.alltawinterhouse.ie. Bookings for Glove Box will open on November 17.