Allta chefs scale new heights with restaurant atop car park roof

The new eatery, in a unique setting, opens on Friday

Niall Davison and Hugh Higgins at the site allta winter garden restaurant on the 5th floor of St Andrews carpark. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Niall Davison and Hugh Higgins at the site allta winter garden restaurant on the 5th floor of St Andrews carpark. Photo: Mark Condren

Niall Davison and Hugh Higgins at the site allta winter garden restaurant on the 5th floor of St Andrews carpark. Photo: Mark Condren

Katy McGuinness

AFTER weathering the Covid-19 storm with meal kits and a summer in Slane, allta chefs Niall Davidson and Hugh Higgins are taking Dublin’s dining scene to new heights.

Their latest offering, which opens on Friday, is on top of a city-centre car park.

The top two storeys of the Trinity Street car park may not seem the most obvious location for what they hope will be this winter’s hottest restaurant experience.

