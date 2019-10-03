All-Ireland-winning Dublin stars heading to Australia for season

GAA star Niamh McEvoy admitted she was more nervous telling her Dublin manager she was going to Australia for five months than she was telling her boyfriend, fellow Dublin player Dean Rock.

The All-Ireland winner and teammate Sinéad Goldrick have announced they will be heading Down Under next month to play for Melbourne Demons for a season in the Australian Football League.

Speaking on SportsJoe's PlayxPlay podcast yesterday, McEvoy said she was more anxious telling her Dublin manager, Mick Bohan, the news than Rock. "He was kind of my biggest concern," she said.

