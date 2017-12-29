All-Ireland appeal for two women who were last seen in February and May
An all-Ireland appeal has been issued for two women missing from Belfast and Newry.
The PSNI have said the families of Saoirse Smyth and Joanne Phelan are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare, especially as there has been no contact from either of them over the Christmas period.
An Garda Siochana has also issued an appeal on behalf of the PSNI.
Saoirse, (28), is described as being 4’11” tall, slim build, with red hair and blue eyes. Saoirse was last seen in the Belfast area in May 2017.
Joanne, (47), is described as being 5’5” tall, slight built, with brown shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. Joanne was last seen in the Newry area in February 2017. Police have not issued a picture of the woman for their appeal.
Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said: "It is believed that Saoirse and Joanne may be together and we are appealing to Saoirse and Joanne, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts to contact Police on (+44) 028 9065 0222, quoting reference 833 19/12/17.”
Belfast Telegraph