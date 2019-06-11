Alleged sex assault near Luas stop believed to be a 'random' attack

Detectives are investigating if an alleged serious sex assault near a Luas stop was a random attack.

The victim is understood to have made a formal statement to gardaí in relation to the incident, which happened near the Luas stop in Rialto, Dublin 8, on Friday evening.

A group of men are suspected of being involved in the alleged sexual assault and gardaí are trying to identify them.

A source told the Irish Independent that gardaí are investigating if the reported sex assault was a "random" attack on the vulnerable woman.

"At this stage it doesn't appear that the woman knew those believed to have been involved and that it is a random incident," they said.

The alleged victim was found in a distressed state near a house in Rialto by the property's occupants. It is understood the Good Samaritans then made contact with the woman's family about what happened.

Gardaí in Rathfarnham were later alerted to the incident and are investigating the allegation.

After the incident was reported to gardaí, the woman was brought to a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) in Dublin where she was treated. Initially gardaí had not identified a possible scene for the alleged attack, but have now narrowed the location down and believe it happened in Rialto.

Detectives have been reviewing CCTV around the area near the Luas stop to find out where the incident occurred.

Gardaí have also been canvassing the area and carrying out door-to-door inquiries while appealing for witnesses.

"Gardaí in Rathfarnham are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Friday evening, June 7, 2019 in Rialto. Investigations are ongoing," a Garda spokeswoman said.

Over the weekend, gardaí had been in the area conducting inquiries.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said that a garda had knocked on her door looking for witnesses in relation to the incident which happened "in broad daylight".

