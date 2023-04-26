Alleged New IRA Chief granted leave from prison to attend son’s confirmation

Shea Reynolds (29) is currently in custody charged with directing terrorism following an MI5 surveillance operation

Prosecutors have failed in a High Court bid to stop an alleged New IRA chief from getting out of prison to attend his son’s confirmation.

Despite a judge having already granted him compassionate bail to go to the church service in Lurgan, Co Armagh, objections were raised at a further court hearing yesterday.

Prosecution counsel claimed allowing release even for a period of hours posed too great a risk of further terrorist-related offences.

“That could be done by the utterance of a few words or the passing of a note,” she contended.

But defence barrister Desmond Hutton KC disputed the fears expressed about his client being allowed out for the family event today.

He insisted: “The suggestion that some doomsday or Armageddon will result if he’s out of prison for that four-hour window is unrealistic.”

Reynolds, of Belvedere Manor in Lurgan, is further accused of membership of a proscribed organisation and conspiracy to possess Semtex explosives and firearms with intent to endanger life.

The charges relate to his alleged attendance at a gathering near Omagh, Co Tyrone in 2020.

According to the prosecution, all of those present were at “the highest echelons of the New IRA”.

In a separate case, Reynolds is awaiting trial on terrorist plot charges connected to the discovery of an improvised explosive device back in 2016.

On Friday, the Recorder for Belfast, Judge Patricia Smith, ruled that he can be temporarily released from custody for his son’s confirmation.

Backing her decision at the High Court today, Mr Justice Scoffield agreed that any risks can be managed by imposing even stricter conditions.

Along with a £10,000 cash surety, Reynolds must be accompanied at all times by two solicitors from his legal firm, Phoenix Law.

Mr Justice Scoffield further directed: “I will require that he sits within the first three rows (of the church) within view of the fixed camera.

“I’m also going to require that he sits between the two chaperones.”