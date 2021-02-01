Alleged cartel boss Daniel Kinahan is still involved in boxing, BBC claims

DANIEL Kinahan is still involved in the world of boxing despite claims he stepped back when his ties to a major title fight emerged, a new documentary alleges.

The 43-year-old, described in the Irish High Court as the leader of the Kinahan organised crime group, was the prime target of the Regency Hotel attack in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in in 2016.

The shooting sparked a deadly gangland feud which has claimed 18 lives and led to dozens of murder attempts.

Kinahan and his involvement in boxing were the subject of an investigation by BBC Panorama which aired last night. Last year, it was announced Kinahan was stepping back from boxing altogether after it emerged he helped organise a title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

This led to an outcry and Kinahan’s role in boxing was later raised in the British parliament and the Dáil. The issue died down when it was announced he was stepping away from the sport.

However, BBC Panorama has said their investigations show that this never happened and he remains involved in the world of boxing.

Lawyers for the MTK Global told the BBC: “It is true that Mr Kinahan provides some personal advice to a number of boxers managed by MTK Global and we are instructed that Mr Kinahan also provides such advisory services to boxers who are managed by other worldwide boxing management companies too.”

The lawyers said Kinahan had never owned, controlled or been an employee of MTK Global.

The programme also asked Fury whether Kinahan was still his personal adviser, but he didn’t respond.

The BBC said it spoke to several UK boxing insiders who are alarmed about his power and influence, but most were too afraid to appear on camera.

Former world champion turned boxing manager Barry McGuigan is the only one who spoke on the record and said there was an element of terror around the Kinahan name.

“There is no doubt that there is an intimidation effect, there is no question about that. If we were to believe what we believe, this is a very dangerous man.

“Someone has got to look out for this sport. They really need to look at this situation very carefully, because it’s bloody dangerous.”

The programme also spoke to Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who oversees the Garda units investigating organised and serious crime.

He said: “I think it is reasonable to assume that we will achieve our ultimate objective, which is to put the Kinahan organised crime group out of business and to bring the hierarchy of the crime group before the courts.”

Kinahan’s lawyers told the BBC he had no criminal convictions and that the wild allegations about him running a violent cartel were false and had no evidential basis.

“He is proud of his record in boxing to date.

“He has operated on the basis of honesty and with a commitment to putting fighters’ needs first.

“Mr Kinahan is a successful and independent adviser in the boxing industry in his own right...It is a matter of public record that he has exited the business of MTK.”

World champion Billy Joe Saunders defended Kinahan following the programme by tweeting: “What a lode (sic) of rubbish Irish Government corruption. If a man has done all this with no criminal record and helps out the homeless... Why hasn’t he been put in prison.”

