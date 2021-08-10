‘All you can hear is an intense roar of fire’, Zoe Holohan recalls Greek wildfire that claimed the life of her new husband

Zoe with her late husband Brian, who died in Mati, Greece, in July 2018.

In July 2018, four days after her wedding, Zoe Holohan tragically lost her husband in an horrific wildfire while they were on their honeymoon in Greece.

Now as firefighters once again battle raging wildfires throughout Greece, Ms Holohan says it is like watching a repeat of 2018.

Deadly wildfires have been raging throughout the country for over a week with the images beamed around Europe. Ms Holohan said: “It’s a helpless feeling watching this happen in live time.”

Ms Holohan and her Husband Brian were on honeymoon in Mati in 2018 when the wildfires crept up on their villa.

“We were basically sitting ducks,” she told the RTÉ’s LiveLine.

Recalling the horrific event, she said Brian first heard the commotion, but “never in your wildest nightmares could you imagine something like this would happen. We were four days married”.

There were no directions or warnings prior to the fire, said Ms Holohan. It took the couple two minutes to grab some essentials, but they became trapped in their villa due to an electricity outage which impeded their exit.

“The sky is on fire but what you can’t see is that thickness of smoke - It was like breathing in acid,” she said.

After climbing the gate out of the villa, she said it was “absolute chaos, we felt like we were the only people on the planet.

“All you can hear is an intense roar of fire. You can hardly see your hand in front of your face.”

The couple saved five children while running from the flames and were rescued when a driver motioned them into a car, which Ms Holohan now calls “our coffin” as they both squeezed into the open boot.

“The car crashed and Brian fell out and a huge burning tree came down on top of us. He was basically engulfed in flames, and he was gone, and I thought I was gone.”

Before the tragedy unfolded, Ms Holohan recalled her hope for escape.

“Brian promised me we would be okay, I was convinced we were going to be okay, he was a problem solver – if he says we’re going to get through this then I trusted him, of course, I was asking him to make an impossible promise.”

She was rescued by a fire fighter, recalling how a “shadow of a human came through a wall of fire - he thought I was dead but my right eye flickered”.

Ms Holohan spent months in an intensive care unit in Greece with life threatening injuries.

The wildfires claimed the lives of 102 people.