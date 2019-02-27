A boy who loved horses, his sheepdog Moss, hurling, boxing, football, his friends, and above all, his family.

A boy who loved horses, his sheepdog Moss, hurling, boxing, football, his friends, and above all, his family.

'All we can do now is remember him with love' - hundreds pay respects at funeral of crash victim Eamon (16)

Eamon Kavanagh (16) was killed in an horrific road crash early last Sunday morning and today his community came out in force to say goodbye as he was laid to rest.

Hundreds packed into the small country church of St Lazarian in Drumphea, close to Myshall.

Huge crowds came to pay their respects and say their farewells to the popular teenager, a third-year pupil of Borris Community College who captained the Naomh Eoin team to under-15 football success last year, but also to support his heartbroken parents Jenny and Jim Kavanagh, his brothers Jamie, Sean and Evan, and sister Lauren.

Just last Friday, Jim Kavanagh was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of animal cruelty charges while Jenny Kavanagh received a suspended sentence for allowing the cruelty offences take place on their land.

Eamon was killed on Sunday morning when the car he was driving was involved in a crash at the nearby Nine Stones.

Eamon Kavanagh was killed in a car accident at the weekend

Prayers were said at Wednesday's funeral Mass for the three friends who were in the car with Eamon when it collided with a wall amid thick fog.

"The death of a child moves in a way that words cannot even adequately express," family member Fr Michael Doyle said in his homily.

"When we heard the sad news each of us were all at a loss of what to do or say. Our heavy heart, minds and souls were moved to tears."

He referred to Eamon's "beautiful heart," and recalled how he served at Mass for many years.

Eamon Kavanagh who died in the car crash

"Grief is the price we all pay for love and while we are a people of faith, we are still devastated at the loss of Eamon. None of us truthfully want to be here like this. For we had so many dreams and hopes to be realised for Eamon," Fr Michael said. "This is natural, were it not, there would be something wrong with us."

The chief celebrant said he married Jenny and Jim Kavanagh many years ago and, since then, often came to visit the Kavanagh family.

He said their home was one of love and Eamon had a great nature: an "obvious extrovert but also sensitive and someone who prized loyalty".

"His love for his family, friends and show-jumping is the stuff of legend," Fr Michael said.

"At last year's Borris Fair, he was greeted from one of the street to the other end. It was clear that he was held in high esteem, as his [school] principal stated so beautifully the other day".

Fr Michael described Eamon as "an accomplished outdoors man, from football to mountain hiking," who would "give the famous Roy Rogers and the Lone Ranger a run for their money".

A relative, speaking on behalf of the family, also referred to his love of various sports and the outdoors.

"He was a loveable rogue, with a great sense of fun and mischief. He had a cheeky smile which lit up his handsome face."

Most important to him was his family, she said, his girlfriend Emma who played "a huge part in his life" and "a big circle of friends" he built up over the years through school and sport.

"He was a very popular young lad who enjoyed having fun with his friends, they were all a very close and group."

Guards of honour were provided outside the church by Eamon's school friends, as well as members of his GAA and pony clubs and the family thanked everyone in the community who had been of help and support in recent days.

"All we can do now is remember him with love and think back fondly on the memories he brought back into our lives."

Online Editors