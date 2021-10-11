‘All the threads of the decline of empire land in this tiny little town’ – John le Carré’s son unveils theme of posthumous novel

Just a year ago this month, the celebrated spy novelist known to the world as John le Carré celebrated his 89th birthday with his family by wrapping himself in an Irish tricolour.

Within weeks of this final birthday, le Carré was dead, and it later emerged that in the last months of his life, he had become an Irishman.

In the days before his final birthday, the writer learned that his application for Irish citizenship had been successful. So, it was a double celebration that October day.

In an interview for Independent.ie, his son Nick Cornwell, who writes novels with the pen name Nick Harkaway, told how he travelled down to the le Carré home in Cornwall to celebrate what turned out to be his father’s last birthday.

In order to celebrate the birthday and the Irish citizenship, Nick bought his father the tricolour as a present.

“He was enchanted by it,” recalls Nick of this celebration, where the novelist posed for a photo like a football fan in a crowd, flanked by his wife Jane and a bottle of white wine.

“It was the last genuinely joyful, carefree moment that I have in my mind of both of them. That was the last time I remember seeing them both smile.”

In many ways, le Carré, whose real name was David Cornwell, seemed like a quintessential Englishman – in early BBC interviews he has a clipped upper class accent.

Educated at the public school Sherborne, he served a stint as a teacher at Eton College and later worked as a spy for the British intelligence services MI5 and MI6 before stepping down to devote himself to writing full time.

He remained so loyal to the intelligence services that for much of his life – even when he was a celebrated spy novelist – he denied he had ever been a spy.

He may have seemed like a conventional establishment figure.

But according to his son, he was in other ways a serial rebel, a fluent German speaker who ran away from Britain in his teens to study in Switzerland and eventually became an angry cultural critic, disenchanted by British involvement in the Iraq war.

His final disillusionment came with Britain’s Brexit vote in 2016, and it was this that led him to explore his Irish roots and pursue a path to citizenship.

Le Carré did not mince his words, comparing Brexit to the 1956 Suez crisis which confirmed post-imperial Britain’s loss of global power.

“This is without doubt the greatest catastrophe and the greatest idiocy that Britain has perpetrated since the invasion of Suez,” le Carré said of Brexit at the time. “Nobody is to blame but the Brits themselves – not the Irish, not the Europeans.

“The idea, to me, that at the moment we should imagine we can substitute access to the biggest trade union in the world with access to the American market is terrifying.”

Initially prompted by Brexit, Le Carré’s attachment to Ireland eventually seemed to run much deeper than political alienation from his home country.

His son Nick says: “He spent his entire life looking for somewhere to belong. You can see it in his marriages and his friendships – anytime we travelled anywhere he would defect instantly to that place.”

Le Carré had a difficult family upbringing: his father Ronnie was a notorious conman, regularly in and out of prison, and his mother left him when he was five.

“Dad would tell funny stories about Ronnie, but he was a monster. My aunt Charlotte and uncle Rupert described him as a terrible, brutish and temperamental man – a crook, a guy who would take you for your last tenner,” Nick says.

According to Nick, le Carré always said he was raised by showgirls and chauffeurs, but his Irish grandmother Elisa also looked after him when his father was in jail and his mother had vanished.

Elisa had come from West Cork, and had left for England at the age of 16 and married a carriage painter.

“My father became interested in Elisa when the Brexit vote happened and he had become massively disenchanted. He started finding out about her.

“Then, when he went to Cork, it was transformational. I had never seen anything like it.

“He had finally found somewhere that would own him, that would say you come from here.”

Le Carré travelled to West Cork in 2019 and met a local genealogist Margaret Murphy in Skibb.

After an online search, Murphy pointed to the computer screen and showed him the time and place of his grandmother’s birth: Inchinattin, near Rosscarbery, February 20, 1874.

According to an account in the Southern Star newspaper, le Carré became visibly emotional when the genealogist then uttered the words, ‘welcome home’.

The writer is reported to have touched the screen and told her: “Everything that I have become, I owe to this lady.”

His son says: “I don’t think he ever had an experience like that. He was blown away by it.”

His friend, the novelist John Banville, told RTÉ Radio in the days after le Carré’s death that he had considered moving to Ireland.

Le Carré died on December 12 last year of pneumonia, followed just three months later by his wife Jane, who died of cancer.

The revelation that he had become an Irishman was not the final twist in le Carré’s intriguing story.

His thousands of admirers around the world had not seen the last work from the pen of the man who created such classics as The Spy who came in from the Cold and Smiley’s People.

A posthumous novel Silverview by the born-again Irishman is set to be published on Thursday.

The novel tells the story of a city trader, Julian Lawndsley, who gives up his high-flying life to run a bookshop in a seaside town in England – but finds himself entangled in the world of espionage and intrigue.

His son speculates that his father may have been reluctant to publish the book in his lifetime because of its unflattering depiction of the intelligence services for which he had worked.

“There was always a core of competence and moral engagement in his depictions of the services, and it starts to feel flaky in this book.”

According to Nick, he veered between being happy with the novel and being dissatisfied, and suggested to the family that they publish it after he had gone.

“It’s a short, claustrophobic small town story and yet it affects the whole world – all the threads of the decline of empire land in this tiny little town.

“I was delighted to find that it was completely finished and the story was all there. My job was to do the boring nuts-and-bolts edit that a writer has to do when finishing a book.”

Silverview is published on Thursday by Penguin