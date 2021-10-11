| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘All the threads of the decline of empire land in this tiny little town’ – John le Carré’s son unveils theme of posthumous novel

Author David Cornwell, aka John le Carré, who died last year Expand
Expand

Close

Author David Cornwell, aka John le Carré, who died last year

Author David Cornwell, aka John le Carré, who died last year

/

Author David Cornwell, aka John le Carré, who died last year

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Just a year ago this month, the celebrated spy novelist known to the world as John le Carré celebrated his 89th birthday with his family by wrapping himself in an Irish tricolour.

Within weeks of this final birthday, le Carré was dead, and it later emerged that in the last months of his life, he had become an Irishman.

In the days before his final birthday, the writer learned that his application for Irish citizenship had been successful. So, it was a double celebration that October day.

Most Watched

Privacy