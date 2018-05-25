TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he worries that workers in Dublin may not go home to vote this evening because of the fine weather.

'All the lads in the gym are voting Yes' - Taoiseach casts his vote

As he cast his own vote at Scoil Thomas, Laural Lodge in Castleknock, Mr Varadkar looked confident of a Yes result but said: “We’re not taking anything for granted.”

“The upside of a sunny day in Dublin is that people will turn out to vote. The bad thing is that they might not turn out after work.” He added: “All the lads in the gym are voting yes.”

Elsewhere, turnout has surged in Cork with several polling stations reporting more than 20pc turnout by 12 noon. By 10am, turnout was in the low single digits at virtually all polling stations - though local officials said they expected the first surge of the day after Masses finished between 10am and 11am.

That prediction proved accurate with thousands flocking to the polls after 11am. Officials are crediting a number of factors - including the glorious weather - for the higher than expected turnout so far.

In Cork, several polling stations were approaching or had exceeded 20pc turnout by 12 noon. Bishopstown reported a 17pc turnout at 11.40am - while one polling station in Ballincollig confirmed a 21pc turnout by 12 noon.

Multiple polling station officials across Cork city and county noted the large numbers of women voting - and a significant increase in the number of women aged under 25 years turning out to cast their ballots.

Further voting surges are expected at lunchtime and between 4pm and 7pm when schools and offices close and people return home.

A significant number of people who voted between 10am and 12 noon in Cork said they had decided to cast their ballots on their way back from religious services.

Online Editors