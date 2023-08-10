‘All systems go’ as Puck Fair embraces change but ‘nuts and bolts’ remain the same

Goat will play a smaller role in festival this year

The Queen of Puck Fair 2023 Leila Mulvihill and her Lady in Waiting Emma Hannon.

There is a familiar buzz of anticipation around Killorglin, Co Kerry, this week as the final preparations for Puck Fair are put in place.

It all kicks off today with the horse fair and continues for three days. ​

In what is one of the longest-running festivals in the country – and most unique given that it celebrates the crowning of a goat – Puck Fair attracts thousands of people every year.

Ultimately, though, it is a family festival and a welcome-home festival as many of the town’s emigrants arrive back to enjoy the festivities.

Wild goats in Kerry give their view on changes to Puck Fair.

Festival chairman Declan Falvey said: “It has been the same formula for Puck for years and people know that. It is a huge gathering from all over the world, especially our exiles’ children and grandchildren who are coming home in their droves. People don’t want to be anywhere else but in Puck for three days.”

It even looks like the weather may play ball as it is forecast to be settled over the coming days – though nothing like the scorching temperatures of last year and hopefully not the downpour in the pre-Covid festival of 2019.

This year’s packed programme includes The Tumbling Paddies at 9.45pm tonight on the Festival Stage; Simple Things and Thingamajig on day two; and Cliona Hagan on day three.

There is also DJ Donal on the streets and a host of live music and arts events.

There is a full line-up of entertainment for families throughout the three days, including circus shows, stilt-walkers, a pet show, a fancy dress and bonny baby competition.

The crowning glory of the festival is, of course, the coronation of King Puck today and the dethronement ceremony on Saturday.

While the goat will play a smaller part in this year’s festivities – only going up on his throne for a few hours – Mr Falvey said the 400-year-old festival is “embracing change”, but that “the nuts and bolts” are the same and “it’s all systems go”.

The queen of Puck Fair this year is Leila Mulvihill (12) and she will play a key role in the festivities.

She is from a family with long-standing ties to the festival – she is the third generation to wear the crown, proudly following in the footsteps of her mother, Cliodhna, and her grand-aunt, Noreen.

Leila said she is already being treated like a queen everywhere she goes.

“I am really excited but just a bit nervous about the different languages in the speech,” she said.

In her essay, which formed part of the steps to become queen of Puck, she outlined what it is she loves about the fair.

For Leila, the horse fair and funfair are the highlights, but most of all, she simply “loves the traditions of Puck”.

Leila recently finished at Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin and will be a student at the Intermediate School in the town next year. She has a twin sister Alexandria and an older sister Ines, but she is the first of her siblings to take on the important role and is proud to do so over the coming days.

Full details of Puck festivities can be found at puckfair.ie.