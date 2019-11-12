THERE will be "all sorts of questions around radicalisation" to be answered "if and when" Isis bride Lisa Smith is brought back to Ireland, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

'All sorts of questions' to be answered 'if and when' Isis bride Lisa Smith returns - Tánaiste

Mr Coveney has confirmed that Defence Force personnel are in Turkey to help negotiate their former colleague’s repatriation to Ireland, along with her two-year-old child.

The Tánaiste said his "primary concern" is a vulnerable child and as a result he wants "to get the job done".

"My primary concern is a two-year-old girl who, in my view, as an Irish citizen we have an obligation to protect and, and that is what is driving all of this," Mr Coveney told the Dáil.

Ms Smith is currently being held at a safe house in Turkey have fled Syria where she travelled three years ago to join Islamic State (IS). The group has been involved in mass acts of terrorism, although Ms Smith insists she did not take part in any violence.

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs working with Turkish authorities in Ankara have been joined some members of the Defence Forces Army Ranger Wing.

Simon Coveney said his major concern was the child involved (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Coveney said this was not usual for military personnel to get involved in such missions.

"That was mainly because there was an ongoing conversation between our Embassy in Ankara and the Turkish military. It makes sense to have military personnel speaking to military personnel," he said.

Fianna Fáil’s foreign affairs spokesman Sean Haughey questioned what would happen to Ms Smith when she returns and whether she was "a person of interest" for Gardaí.

He said it is "beyond doubt" that Ms Smith was radicalised.

Mr Coveney replied: "There are all sorts of questions around radicalisation around and around the role of An Garda Síochána if and when Lisa Smith comes home.

"There are questions that we have to deal with comprehensively across government in multiple different departments in particular in the Department of Justice and in my department.

"We are working closely together to make sure that we do what is appropriate here," he said.

