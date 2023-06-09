All rest days for gardaí in a Dublin division cancelled to ensure several major concerts can go ahead

All rest days for gardaí in a Dublin division have been cancelled to ensure several major concerts can go ahead.

Marlay Park will host a number of events in the coming weeks including two Dermot Kennedy concerts and the Longitude music festival.

They require a large policing presence due to the volume of people in attendance.

However, sources have told Independent.ie that gardaí had been struggling to fill the requirements needed to adequately police the event.

Local garda management have now ordered that all rest days are cancelled for gardaí in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South division to ensure there are enough members on duty for the concerts.

Gardaí were today informed that days off are restricted over six days in June and July "due to the requirements for Marlay Park Concerts".

The only exception, according to an email sent to gardaí, is for appointed detectives.

Days off have been cancelled for the Dermot Kennedy concerts on June 23 and 24, as well as June 28 when the Weeknd is due to perform at Marlay Park.

Similar directives have also been issued for July 1 and 2, the day of the Longitude festival, and July 4 for the Def Leppard gig.

Over 250,000 people are expected to attend the various different events taking place at Marlay Park in the coming weeks.

A source told Independent.ie: "The fact that gardaí are once again being directed to work on their days off shows how low numbers are in the division, and it's a wider problem across the organisation.

"The overtime requirement couldn't be filled in part because so many people have already reached their cap of 50-hours per roster, which is happening to fill the shortfall on units.

"These concerts are events that happens every year, and for this announcement to be made just weeks beforehand has caused a lot of anger," the source added.

The DMR South division covers a large part of the city from Rathmines to Tallaght.

A nationwide ban on garda leave was previously put in place for the visit of US President Joe Biden in April.

Gardaí were informed weeks before the landmark event that rest days and time-off would be restricted over a six-day period.

Recent figures show that the Garda expenditure on overtime was €13.18 million, and €48.97m in the first four months of the year.

Commissioner Drew Harris, in his monthly report, said that this was €11.45 million over budget profile.

"Overall, pay and overtime is over profiled budget at the end of April 2023 by €6.01m," Mr Harris said.