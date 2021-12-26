All remaining performances of The Little Mermaid at the Gaiety are cancelled

The cast of the Gaiety's Little Mermaid panto. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall

All remaining performances of The Little Mermaid panto at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin have been cancelled.

The organisers announced today that the remaining performances up to January 23 have been cancelled, due to Covid related absences within the production and the rising case numbers nationally.

“The entire cast, crew and creative involved in this production have poured their hearts and their many talents into this production,” producer of the Gaiety panto, Caroline Downey said.

"We want to assure our customers that every effort was made to avoid this situation.

"The production team have explored every possible avenue to keep this very special show on stage but feel that there is no way that we can proceed as scheduled with certainty.

"This is not a decision we make lightly but the cancellation of the remaining panto performances is necessary in order to protect this incredible group of people and their families.

"We hope by acting quickly, we will stop the spread and also give as much notice as possible to families who were planning their trips to the Gaiety this Christmas.”

The Gaiety will be offering full refunds for those who bought tickets for the dates affected.

All purchases made by phone or internet for cancelled performances will be refunded automatically by Ticketmaster.

For those who purchased a ticket with cash, their refund will be available from their point of sale.

"We understand the disappointment that this will cause to families and children, and we apologise for any upset and inconvenience this has caused,” a spokesperson for the Gaiety said.

"Our highest priority is always the health and safety of our cast, crew, staff and audience. “Thank you for your patience and understanding with this situation.

“We hope to see you next year at the Gaiety for The Jungle Book.”