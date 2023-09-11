All private fertility clinics signed up to provide free HSE-funded treatment from end of month

All eight private fertility clinics in Ireland have signed up to provide HSE- funded fertility treatment when the scheme is rolled out later this month from September 25.

For the first time women who meet certain criteria can avail of fertility treatment which will be paid for by the HSE and outsourced to private clinics.

The HSE said the eight fertility clinics in Ireland will be providing services on behalf of the HSE to people who are recommended for treatment.

Under the scheme women who are eligible are first referred by their GP to a HSE regional fertility hub and will then be able to avail of treatment in a private facility of their choice.

The HSE-approved clinics are located in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kildare, with a number of them having satellite clinics in other locations around the country, where some care may be delivered.

Dr Cliona Murphy, Clinical Director with the HSE National Women and Infants Health Programme (NWIHP), said: “We are delighted that all providers in Ireland have come on board, ensuring a good regional spread of services.

"The fertility care pathway aims to support people in accessing services as close to where they live as possible, as the first step is to visit your GP, who can refer you to one of the six HSE Regional Fertility Hubs.

"This pathway ensures that fertility issues are addressed through the public health system at the lowest level of clinical intervention necessary.”

The HSE said the advice is that if people are experiencing fertility issues, they should contact their GP as the first step.

“Their GP can do some initial tests and provide advice on fertility issues. The GP can then refer people who meet the access criteria to one of the Regional Fertility Hubs for further tests, investigations and treatments.

"Many people who attend the Regional Fertility Hubs may not need to be referred for further advanced fertility treatments as treatments provided in the hubs will manage their fertility challenges.”

Dr Murphy added: “We know that many people are unsure about the factors that can affect fertility, such as smoking, alcohol and weight, which is why we have worked with GPs to produce information leaflets.

"They will be available through GP surgeries, to support people with their understanding of what can affect their fertility, and things they can do to improve their fertility.”

GPs can refer patients to the regional fertility hubs for investigations and treatments such as relevant blood tests, semen analysis, hysteroscopy, fertility-related surgeries and medical management of fertility challenges, including ovulation induction with follicle tracking.

Depending on the assessment, the woman may then be recommended to have free in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), intrauterine insemination treatment (IUI) or intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) treatments which will be provided by private clinics are contracted by the HSE to provide the service after agreeing to a HSE tender to deliver service at a fixed price, at no cost to the patient.

It is available to those who have previously had no more than one previous IVF cycle and where all embryos created as part of that cycle have been used.

A couple or individual will not be eligible for publicly funded AHR treatment if either partner or individual has had voluntary sterilisation.

The couple must be in a relationship for at least a year, have no children with their existing partner and not be older than 41 or with a body mass index of more than 30.

There continues to be disappointment at the exclusion of same-sex and single couples with no egg or sperm donation procedures for now. But the promise is these will be included over time once legislation to regulate clinics and fertility treatments is passed at the end of the year.

HSE-approved fertility clinics in include:

Beacon Care Fertility: Dublin. Satellite clinics in Limerick and Louth

First IVF: Kildare. Satellite clinics in Cork, Galway and Kerry

Merrion Fertility Clinic: Dublin

ReproMed Dublin: Dublin. Satellite clinic in Louth

ReproMed Galway: Galway

Sims IVF: Cork & Dublin. Satellite clinics in Carlow, Limerick and Louth

Thérapie Fertility: Dublin. Satellite clinics in Limerick and Louth

Waterstone Clinic: Cork. Satellite clinics in Kildare and Waterford

The six Regional Fertility Hubs are based in maternity networks in:

National Maternity Hospital, Dublin

Rotunda Hospital, Dublin

Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital, Dublin

Galway University Hospital

Cork University Maternity Hospital

Nenagh General Hospital as part of Limerick University Maternity Hospital

