'All our life changed, afterwards. It is destroyed' - Family and friends of teenager stabbed to death hold an anti-knife demonstration

The family and friends of Dublin teenager Azzam Raguragui, who was stabbed to death in a Dundrum park last year by a juvenile, have held an anti-knife crime demonstration outside the Criminal Courts of Justice on the day the sentencing hearing was adjourned until next month.

Azzam (18), from Ballinteer in south Dublin, died after being stabbed when a fight broke out between two groups of youths who met in Finsbury Park on May 10 last year in a row over a stolen bicycle belonging to someone known to Azzam.

The boy who killed him denied murder, and was found guilty of manslaughter at the Central Criminal Court last month. He cannot be named because of his age.

At a sentencing hearing today the case was adjourned when the court heard that a probation report and psychological report had not yet been completed.

Azzam’s family were due to give their victim impact statements today, but that was adjourned also.

Outside the court building Azzam’s family and friends held a demonstration against knife crime, and held posters of Azzam and signs saying ‘Choose Life, Drop The Knife’, ‘Enough Is Enough’, ‘Put An End To Knife Crime’, and ‘Justice For Azzam’.

Azzam’s mother Hajiba chanted ‘Justice for Azzam’ and Justice for my heart’.

After the juvenile killer was convicted last month, Azzam’s parents said the manslaughter verdict the killer received sends a message to the youth of Ireland that knife crime is nothing serious.

“They killed me twice. Once when they stabbed Azzam, and then again with the manslaughter verdict,” said Hajiba.

“How can it be claimed it was self-defence when Azzam ran away after being stabbed the first time. We cannot accept the verdict. It sends a message to young people that knife crime is not that serious. Bringing a knife out with you and using it five times is not self defence,” said Abdul.

“All our life changed, afterwards. It is destroyed. We are in the Republic of Ireland, and we believe in the justice system, and we cannot fault the gardai, they did a great job bringing all the evidence together and presenting it, but we cannot understand how the jury reached a majority verdict of manslaughter,” said Hajiba.

Abdul and Hajiba have been told there cannot be an appeal on the verdict.

An online petition they posted seeking support from the public in their quest for justice has been signed by more than 30,000 people.

“Our son is gone, but other children are now in danger. Society is being pushed this way, especially among young people who may think you can do what you want, you are a minor and you will be judged as a minor. One day these things will become normal if there are verdicts like this,” said Hajiba.

“Knife laws in Ireland need to be reformed, especially regarding minors. If you carry a knife and stab someone to death you are no longer an innocent little boy,” said Abdul.

They are now thinking of bringing their experience of the justice system to a European court, even though they know it will not change the outcome in their case.

“We will do it for the new generation, for Irish society, otherwise knife culture grows and more people get hurt,” said Abdul.

He and Hajiba came to Ireland from Morocco more than 20 years ago, and Azzam and his brother and sister were born and educated here.

“We consider ourselves Irish. We work here, pay our taxes, and make a contribution here. We love Ireland,” said Abdul.

The sentencing hearing has been adjourned until November 16.

