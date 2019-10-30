The CEO of Quinn Industrial Holdings has said he is determined to "see the job through" after the latest threat was delivered to directors of the company on Monday.

'All of us have young families' - QIH chief says threats being taken 'seriously at highest level'

Liam McCaffrey says the threat is "being taken very seriously at the highest level" and is hopeful that security forces, the PSNI and gardai can "bring this to a conclusion".

Mr McCaffrey said that the directors have been subject to a campaign of intimidation for the last four years, but they are still determined to "see the job through".

"All of us have young families so we have to balance the risks that are involved here. We have been the subject of this intimidation for four years now and we have stuck with the task. We have ran the company in a professional manner and increased the employee numbers by 200," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"Certainly it is our intention to see this through and work forward in that fashion. Equally, we will want to see the security forces, PSNI and garda and bring this to a conclusion."

Mr McCaffrey said Quinn director Kevin Lunney is "recovering well" after he was the victim of a brutal attac last month.

"His leg is broke in two places below his knee, it's still causing him quite a bit of pain but he's strong, he's determined and I think he knows that the staff and management in QIH really want to see him back and there's huge amount of support for Kevin in the community and I think that's keeping him going," he said.

The Quinn chief encouraged people with any information about the latest threats to contact police and gardai.

"We need people to come forward. A lot of people have come forward, I believe, to the garda over the last number of weeks and we now need to see that investigation brought to a conclusion," he said.

The directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings have received a second death threat purporting to be a "last warning" to resign or face a "permanent solution".

The threatening letter was issued on Bank Holiday Monday to the 'Irish News' and conveyed to the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) by police late last night.

The anonymous authors claim responsibility for the abduction and savage assault last month on Kevin Lunney in a chilling taunt: "If we wanted, we could have killed him very easily."

Mr Lunney was savagely beaten over two hours, had his leg broken, his face and chest slashed, and then was dumped on a Cavan roadside. He was warned he and other directors would be shot if they didn't resign.

The new letter tells the directors: "You haven't learned your lesson after what happened to Kevin." It claims the former billionaire Seán Quinn and his family, who lost control of his companies in 2011, were "stabbed in the back".

It threatens Cavan County Council staff, saying council workers or contractors who remove posters will be "targeted". Illegal signs vilifying directors have been put up as part of a campaign of violence and intimidation against the company's new management.

The 'Sunday Independent' revealed at the weekend the local authority has refused to take them down because it fears for the safety of its staff.

Gardaí are treating the missive as a death threat to the five QIH directors. They were informed by the police forces on both sides of the Border of the new threat and gardaí and the PSNI are tightening security around their homes.

The letters says: "This is your last warning to resign to the Directors of QIH, obviously you haven't learned your lesson after what happened to Kevin. If we wanted we could have killed him very easily. We want to put on record anybody that removes signs whether that be council employees or outside contractors will be targeted. All of this will be brought to a conclusion very shortly. We have learned that there was repeated attempts made by Seán Quinn to talk to Senior Directors to bring about a solution and conclusion but the directors refuse to reply.

"Directors of QIH were given a mandate to hold the company in safe hands for the Quinn family until a position was put in place to buy it back. The local Community won't stand by any longer and see it continue in its current projectory [sic]. The Quinn Family that employed hundreds of people were stabbed in the back we have the capability and manpower to see this through until the end and achieve a permanent solution."

The five directors are Kevin Lunney, chief operations officer; his brother Tony, production director; Liam McCaffrey, chief executive; Dara O'Reilly, chief finance officer; and John McCartin, non-executive director.

Police on both sides of the Border are investigating the threats as part of an escalating campaign directed at ousting management from the companies once owned by Mr Quinn.

A forensic and technical examination to determine the letter's provenance is under way. Sources believe the type face and style of the letter, the poor punctuation and grammatical mistakes resemble an earlier letter sent to the company last May. This also warned the directors to "resign" and that there would be a "permanent solution" if they did not.

A spokesperson for QIH said last night: "Regrettably, continuing threats are no surprise to QIH." They added the issue "will not be resolved" until the individuals behind it are "brought to justice" and "law and order is restored to this peace-loving community".

Seán Quinn developed a global empire from his companies in Ballyconnell and Derrylin but lost control in 2011 as a result of the group's €2bn debts to the former Anglo-Irish Bank. A campaign of arson attacks and criminal damage has waged against the successive owners and management of the companies ever since.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly condemned the attacks, saying they were not in his name. Most recently he condemned the attack on Mr Lunney as "barbaric", insisting he had no hand, act or part in it.

The directors who are currently under threat helped Mr Quinn to get back into the company. Three American investors bought into the business, with Mr Quinn's executive team running it. Mr Quinn himself was hired as a consultant on a €500,000-a-year contract but left at the end of 2016 in acrimonious circumstances.

A memo published in the 'Sunday Independent' earlier this month revealed how American private equity funds were concerned at Mr Quinn's performance as a consultant, and had been told he was trying to acquire the company.

The memo said the investors were "increasingly uncomfortable with the escalating acts of violence and intimidation" on the company.

It continued that an adviser to Mr Quinn had been told he needed to rectify his relationship with management and take an active approach to the "increasingly negative activity" if he was to be "bankable" in the finance community.

"The recent developments have done nothing but move Seán further away from his goal and, while obviously not positive for the business, are downright detrimental to Seán," the memo said.

The paper also revealed Mr Quinn has been stepping up his efforts to get back to QIH.

In a letter, dated May 17 this year, he wrote: "When I first wrote to your board four years ago this month, and in subsequent letters and meetings since, I highlighted a number of issues I felt needed to be addressed, as well as a number of potential opportunities that lay ahead for the business. On reflection, perhaps my passion for the business, and my enthusiasm to ensure that it was successful, meant that my views were not always articulated in the most appropriate manner.

"I am now writing to make you aware that the level of concern of the staff of the company, as well as the community generally, is at an all-time high regarding the future of the company.

"Management feel that the review currently being carried out by the directors and S A Law [sic] is being done by stealth, and, as they are concerned about their jobs, the final report is unlikely to reflect their views.

"As I feel that I have the expertise, the good will and the raw materials that are necessary to make the company successful again, I would welcome a meeting with you at a date and time of your convenience. If you don't have any interest, I will understand."

In an interview with 'Channel 4 News' two weeks ago, Mr Quinn claimed he has no interest in returning since the attack on Mr Lunney.

"I'm telling you, a month ago I still had ambitions to go back into those offices and sort out the Quinn Group. Not today," he said. When asked why, he said: "Kevin Lunney."

"People can say whatever they want about me but I don't want to be seen as being the beneficiary of abuse or criminal activity," he said.

