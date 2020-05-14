| 8.9°C Dublin

'All murders are hard to report on but I think of Ana every night as I put my baby to sleep'

Two years on from the Ana Kriegel murder, court reporter Eimear Cotter reflects on the harrowing case

Motherly love: Ana Kriegel&rsquo;s mother Geraldine described her daughter as &lsquo;wild and wonderful, so full of fun, madness and laughter&rsquo; Expand

Eimear Cotter

WHEN their daughter’s killers were sentenced last year, Ana Kriegel’s parents spoke briefly outside the Criminal Courts of Justice. “Please remember Ana and keep her in your hearts, somewhere,” asked Patric Kriegel.

Today marks the second anniversary of Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel’s death.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl was adopted from Russia by Geraldine and Patric Kriegel when she was two years old.