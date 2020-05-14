'All murders are hard to report on but I think of Ana every night as I put my baby to sleep'

WHEN their daughter’s killers were sentenced last year, Ana Kriegel’s parents spoke briefly outside the Criminal Courts of Justice. “Please remember Ana and keep her in your hearts, somewhere,” asked Patric Kriegel.

Today marks the second anniversary of Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel’s death.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl was adopted from Russia by Geraldine and Patric Kriegel when she was two years old.

She was “the love of their lives”. They felt she was the “most wonderful child in the world”.

Ana was a tall girl, an excellent swimmer, and she loved music and dance.

Her mother painted us vivid pictures of Ana, describing her as “wild and wonderful, electric, so full of fun, madness and laughter”.

You couldn’t help but warm to the wonderful girl, who sadly suffered endless bullying because she was quirky, a little different.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to remember Ana’s life without recalling the tragic circumstances of her death. She was lured to an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin, by Boy B on the pretence of meeting his friend, Boy A, on whom she had a crush.

Boy A, wearing a homemade mask, then sexually assaulted Ana and beat her to death.

Now 15 years old, the boys were just 13 years old at the time of the killing.

Boy A later accepted he caused Ana’s death. In November, he received a life sentence, with a review after 12 years.

Boy B was handed a 15-year sentence, to be reviewed after eight years. He maintains his innocence and an appeal against his conviction is expected later this year.

As a result, Ana’s parents are still in legal limbo in terms of justice for their daughter.

The trial, which lasted over seven weeks, was a nightmare for all involved – two teenagers on trial for causing another teen’s death. All three barely out of primary school. Three families ruined.

There was an unprecedented level of public interest in the trial, not least because it was characterised by a series of awful firsts.

The boys were the youngest in the State to be tried, and convicted, of murder.

They also received the longest sentences to children under 16.

All murder trials are difficult to report on, because at the heart of them is a death. When you have children of your own, it’s especially difficult to report on the murder of a child.

A family is mourning a loved one, and at times, as a reporter, you can feel like a voyeur to their grief.

Furthermore, the emotions experienced by the grieving family – sadness, anger, loss, shock – and even those experienced by the accused – regret, disbelief, fear – are a world away from the courtroom, which operates without emotion.

At times, evidence is given, information revealed and questions asked which, in the normal course, would be deemed deeply personal and private, but is part of the prosecution or defence case.

It’s not an exaggeration to say this trial affected me deeply.

I’ve thought a lot about Ana and her mother, of the boys’ mothers too, in the last year because five days after the trial opened I discovered I was pregnant.

Reporting on the savage and senseless taking of a life while growing one makes a person acutely aware of the ephemerality of all things.

The thing you cannot understand about being a mother, until you are one, is that when you look at your child it’s not just the child you see. You see all the people he or she has ever been all rolled up into one.

When Geraldine lost Ana, she didn’t just lose the 14-year-old. She lost the girl she was, the child she had been and the woman she would have been.

Full of hope for what my baby could be, I mourned for the Kriegels and all they had lost.

After a long trial, certain pieces of evidence and certain witnesses linger in the memory.

Prosecutor Brendan Grehan SC told us Ana suffered a violent death where she fought for her life.

There was lots of blood in the room where Ana’s body was found, we discovered during John Hoade’s evidence.

The blood spatter expert said the blood patterns showed Ana was struck several times with a weapon as she lay on the floor.

Ana’s DNA was on Boy A’s boots, Mr Hoade said, thus placing him at the scene.

At times during the trial it was difficult to look at Geraldine Kriegel without becoming emotional, such was the pain etched on her face. I often wondered how she and Patric found the strength to listen to the evidence.

There were many evenings when I cried in the car on the way home – for them and for Ana.

Retired State pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy’s evidence was the most difficult of all. It took two hours to hear what happened to Ana in that derelict farmhouse.

Prof Cassidy found Ana died due to blunt force trauma to the head and neck. She identified more than 50 areas of injury on Ana’s head and body, all of which she outlined to the court in her precise manner.

The following day, I had a scan in the Rotunda. I’d suffered a miscarriage the previous year and was given an early appointment to check on the baby.

Like Prof Cassidy, my doctor detailed, in a calm, precise manner, the baby’s organs, the heart, kidneys and spine. The joy and the horror. The fragility of life and death was not lost on me.

Each morning during the trial, I got into the habit of asking Ana to look after my baby.

Last December, I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in the Rotunda Hospital. I think she’s the most wonderful child in the world.

In honour of Ana, I tell her “good night, sleep tight, have beautiful dreams, I love you” when I put her to bed – Ana’s words to her parents at bedtime.



