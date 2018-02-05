News Irish News

Monday 5 February 2018

All lanes reopened following collision near Dublin Airport

The scene of the collision Picture: An Garda Siochana Twitter
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Emergency services have cleared a collision near Dublin Airport and all lanes have now reopened.

The crash happened this afternoon on the M1 northbound at junction 1 just after the Port Tunnell.

A collision on the Naas Road at Bluebell has also been cleared, while a breakdown on the M50 northbound has also been dealt with.

In Kerry, the N70 is closed between Killorglin and Milltown following a collision. Gardaí expect the road to reopen shortly.

Meanwhile, in Kildare, a hay bale on the Sallins/Clane Road has been removed.

