‘All I want is for our old life to be returned to us‘: Separated by war, married couple Volodymyr and Olena Zverov tell their stories from Kyiv and Cork

Journalist Volodymyr Zverov works at home in Ukraine while his wife and young son seek refuge in Cork

Volodymyr, Olena and Vlad (4) Zverov. Photo courtesy of Zverov family. Expand
Volodymyr Expand
Olena Zverov with her four-year-old son Vlad Expand
Olena on a day out with Vlad Expand
Volodymyr and Vlad Expand

Volodymyr, Olena and Vlad (4) Zverov. Photo courtesy of Zverov family.

Olena Zverov with her four-year-old son Vlad

Olena on a day out with Vlad

Volodymyr and Vlad

My heartfelt wish for families living throughout the world is that you never learn to distinguish between the sounds of artillery fire, missiles that hit the target and missiles shot down by air defence systems.

Unfortunately, that is a skill we have learned here in Ukraine. As sad as it may sound, I have got used to the thud of explosions – although it is impossible to get used to it 100pc.

