‘All I want is for our old life to be returned to us‘: Separated by war, married couple Volodymyr and Olena Zverov tell their stories from Kyiv and Cork

My heartfelt wish for families living throughout the world is that you never learn to distinguish between the sounds of artillery fire, missiles that hit the target and missiles shot down by air defence systems.

Unfortunately, that is a skill we have learned here in Ukraine. As sad as it may sound, I have got used to the thud of explosions – although it is impossible to get used to it 100pc.

On April 29 I was prepared for a football match. I work as a sports journalist and the champions of Ukraine, Dynamo Kyiv, played a charity match in Croatia against Dinamo Zagreb.

Despite the fact that for men aged 18-60 years it is forbidden to leave the country, the top players have been released on a European tour. Through charity matches, they help raise money for humanitarian aid.

For 55 minutes of the match, everything was clear and calm. Then there was a huge explosion – a powerful “bang” greeted us through a window left open for ventilation. My partner and I exchanged worried glances – yes, it was “that kind” of explosion when a missile strikes something. The sound was so close that everyone suddenly forgot about the match. The teams seemed to feel it too.

At the beginning of a full-scale war – it is very important to use the word “full-scale” because russia (yes, no capital letter) started a real war against us in 2014 when it invaded the Crimea – the enemy fired about 50 missiles at Ukraine every day.

Launches are still ongoing – there is no chance that they will stop any time soon.

The phone notification “air alarm in your area” has become as commonplace to us as a morning shower.

However, the morning shower is cold and unpleasant given power cuts and utility restrictions caused by the missile strikes. Experts estimate that russia has launched more than 2,000 missiles across Ukraine since February 24.

It is difficult to say in which area of the four million-strong city of Kyiv the two missiles were aimed on April 29. However, at that time the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, paid a visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Signor Guterres then told the BBC: “I am shocked, two rockets exploded in the city where I am.” Yes, man, we live here too. And my commentary studio was halfway between where the missile hit and where the UN secretary general was.

A few kilometres. Not so much, given the range of the missile – up to 2,500km.

Hearing explosions, hoping for the best, waiting for official announcements is a lousy algorithm.

That day our “hope for the best” did not come true. In total, three missiles hit houses in and around Kyiv. Next morning the body of a woman was found under the rubble of one of them.

She was a journalist I knew – we used to work together in one newsroom. Another acquaintance of mine from Borodyanka (close to Bucha) went missing with their whole family.

Over the last two months I have constantly looked at our WhatsApp chat and for me time stops terribly: “Was online on March 1, 15:06.”

Getting used to air alarms is an unpleasant feeling. However, the fear decreases when you realise that your family is safe.

For my peace of mind, I am infinitely grateful to the Blackley family in Cork – Alexander and Maggie – who took in my wife and son, as well as my friend’s wife and son. As soon as the opportunity arose, I took my family to the border and they travelled to the safety of Ireland.

One night a burning rocket flew in the night sky over our house 60km from Kyiv when Olena and Vlad were far away.

Only idiots are not afraid. After the destruction of the oil depot, and especially after the explosion while commenting on the match, it was scary. I was driving home and thinking about our military – what about them under constant shelling, at the risk of their lives now?

In addition, I thought about agronomists. Ukraine is an agrarian country. This spring, agronomists sowed many fields in the territories already liberated by Ukraine in an unusual way. First, sappers went and cleared mines left by the Russians, followed by peasants in bulletproof vests.

Ukraine is a large and wide and beautiful country. Its territory is like nine Irelands.

When I drove Olena and Vlad to the border, we drove through several large cities – 750km.

We did not imagine a family trip by car through the country would be like this. People in Ukraine like to ask each other, what is the first thing you will do after the war? My family and I will sit down and go to a nice place.

There are a lot of them in our country.

Olena’s story: ‘Ireland has been amazing to us but like everyone who had to flee, I hope we can return to a peaceful and free Ukraine’

I arrived at the Polish border with my son, Vlad, who is four years old, knowing that my husband Volodymyr had to stay behind in Kyiv as our country was attacked by Russia.

I had heard a little about Ireland but I didn’t know very much about the country where we would go for safety.

All I knew was that, on February 24, 2022, my life had changed, and things we took for granted – such as a peaceful sky above us – were no longer there.

How could anyone imagine that this was possible in the 21st century? How could anyone believe that a war in Europe was possible?