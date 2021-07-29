All HSE staff employed during Covid-19 pandemic should be given financial bonus, says Stephen Donnelly

The Minister for Health has said he believes all HSE staff, employed during the Covid-19 pandemic, should be given a financial bonus for their heroic efforts.

Stephen Donnelly indicated he would support monetary bonuses for all healthcare workers from those on the frontline treating Covid-patients to those in administration roles. Minister Donnelly, speaking after touring the HSE’s Limerick Covid-19 vaccination centre at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell, said HSE healthcare workers should be rewarded.

When specifically asked if this should include a financial bonus, Mr Donnelly replied: “I want to see something done, yes, I absolutely really do.

“I think our healthcare teams have been incredible.

“We are still fighting the fight, but I definitely want to see some form of recognition for the extraordinary work that they have all put in.” He said we need to acknowledge that for nurses, doctors, allied health professionals, administrators and everyone who has worked in the HSE over the last year and a half, that they’ve had an incredibly difficult time.

“I think they represent the very best of us and they have stepped up to the plate,” he said. Referring to staff at University Hospital Limerick, who have battled to reduce Covid patient cases in the consistently overcrowded setting, Minister Donnelly said: “When the rest of us were told to stay at home to keep ourselves safe, they went into the Limerick hospital to keep other people safe, and we need to recognise that.

“We need to recognise they have had an incredibly difficult year we need to be very aware of that and we need to listen to the frustrations that they have.”

The minister said the country had benefitted from some of the “strongest” lockdown measures in Europe which helped delay the Delta wave here. However, he warned: “We are seeing spikes in some parts of the country.

“There are cases linked to (international) travel, we know that. Most of the cases we are tracking are Irish people going abroad and coming home.

“Unfortunately, there was a certain number who left before they were vaccinated and before they were protected, they shouldn’t have done that, some of them have come back and they have contracted Covid, but we will take care of them, we’ll make sure they get the care they need.”