All-day ‘Riverdanceathon’ raises funds for AsIAm autism charity

Members of the Riverdance troupe pictured before taking part in a 12-hour Riverdanceathon in aid of AsIAm

Riverdance performers and budding Irish dancers took on a mammoth charity challenge in aid of autism charity AsIAm in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre.

Kicking off at 10am yesterday, the Riverdanceathon involved more than 600 dancers from 26 dance schools across Ireland performing continuously for 12 hours and finishing up at 10pm.

12-hour 'Riverdanceathon' takes place outside the Gaiety Theatre for Autism charity

Four of the dance schools are run by former Riverdancers, and members of the troupe joined in to perform several numbers from the show throughout the day. Riverdancers were also on hand to encourage and work with younger dancers.

Yesterday evening, some dance enthusiasts from the AsIAm network also took part, training with the troupe and joining the finale of the performance.

Each summer, Riverdance partners with a charity for its summer run, and this year the partner is AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism charity.

Charity chief executive Adam Harris said: “We are thrilled and deeply honoured to be chosen as the charity partner for Riverdance’s summer run at the Gaiety Theatre.

“This partnership is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the strength, talent and inclusivity of the autism community.”

He said the Riverdanceathon was not only an important fundraiser for autistic services, but was also “a powerful celebration of diversity and acceptance”.

“Together, we will continue to create a more understanding and inclusive society for all autistic individuals in Ireland and beyond,” Mr Harris added.

The Riverdance 25th anniversary show is at the Gaiety Theatre until September 10.