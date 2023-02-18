‘All brides-to-be have a routine and Botox is part of mine’

Like any bride-to-be, Lucy Butler (28), from Killarney, Co Kerry, wants to look and feel her best on her wedding day. “It’s natural,” she says. “Skincare experts say to start the prep at least a year before the wedding. So I began looking at ways to boost my skin. I have quite an expressive face so I noticed some lines appear between my eyebrows and, truthfully, they were making me self-conscious.”

She realised there was no cream in the world that would totally get rid of the issue so she decided to try Botox.

“I wanted to find out as early as possible before the wedding if it suited my face, and in the long run, made me feel better,” she says. “Some people think it totally freezes your features, but my practitioner said she didn’t want me to lose my expressiveness. It was all about enhancement. I can still move my eyebrows, I can still move my face, but I can’t see those deep lines any more.”

She says the treatment eliminated her insecurities and that, just like getting a haircut, it helped to strengthen her self-image. “You do it for yourself,” she says. “All brides have a routine they undertake beforehand, whether that be exercise, diet or haircare. Botox is more of a skin-boosting treatment than something that radically alters your face.”

As well as being an important part of her bridal skincare plan, she sees Botox as a preventative measure. “Long-term it’s going to stop those lines becoming deeper,” she says. “It’s definitely worth it.”

Édaein O’Connell

Stephanie Buckley receiving Botox at the Beacon

Stephanie Buckley receiving Botox at the Beacon

‘People were slow to say they had it done but they are more open now’

Stephanie Buckley (37) from Dublin first visited the Beacon face and dermatology clinic two years ago. Her decision didn’t come without much thought and research. “A lot of my friends started getting Botox in their 20s as a preventative measure,” she says. “I was definitely on the fence about it. Then I started seeing this line on my forehead. I didn’t like it, so I did some research on different clinics and finally decided to take the plunge.”

Buckley now gets the treatment twice a year and says this is more than enough. “I get some on my forehead and around my eyes for crows’ feet,” she says. “Some people get it every three to four months but I find that the results last and I don’t need it as frequently.”

With an Instagram following of more than 32,000, Buckley is open about her experience and believes the conversation around Botox has changed in recent years.

“Before people were slow to say that they had got Botox,” she says. “There were assumptions around the treatment, but men and women are more open now. I love talking about it on my social media because it has done wonders for my confidence. My skin looks better and my make-up blends more flawlessly.”

Édaein O’Connell

Kim Kelly: 'It's something you have to factor in to your beauty regime budget'

Kim Kelly: 'It's something you have to factor in to your beauty regime budget'

‘When will I stop? I have friends in their 60s still having these treatments’

Over the course of a decade, Kim Kelly (48), an events organiser from Portstewart, Co Derry, has spent thousands on Botox and filler, and doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

“It isn’t a beauty treatment, it’s a lifestyle, it’s a commitment,” says the director of MightyWomenNI. “ It’s something you have to factor in to your beauty regime budget. I would probably buy fewer clothes, and fewer fancy clothes, because I’d rather put it into my face. I’ve tried every beauty treatment going but for me, nothing gets the same results as Botox and filler.

“Botox wasn’t mainstream at all when I started, and I hid that I was doing it, whereas these days I’d nearly film myself getting it done. I was 39 and, you know when there have been waves on the sand and the tide has gone out? That’s what my forehead looked like.

“I’m not going to lie, my first one made me look weird and puffy, but I kept going and it softened down nicely. It just makes me look like I’ve had a good night’s sleep; my skin looks better and I’ve no wrinkles.

“So I thought ‘Lets get some filler!’ and got half a mil of filler in my lips. It was so painful but it looks good. The filler, which costs about £200 (€225), lasts me about a year but Botox, which costs me about £250 (€282) hardly lasts at all now. It used to last about three or four months but now it’s only two.

“When will I stop? I don’t know. We’re the first generation of women to do this, so at what point do you give up? I have friends in their 60s still getting Botox and fillers and they look great.”

Chrissie Russell