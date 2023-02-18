| 10.6°C Dublin

‘All brides-to-be have a routine and Botox is part of mine’

Confidence: Lucy Butler, who is getting Botox as part of a skin prep ahead of her wedding. Photo by Don MacMonagle Expand
Stephanie Buckley receiving Botox at the Beacon Expand
Kim Kelly: 'It&rsquo;s something you have to factor in to your beauty regime budget' Expand

Édaein O’Connell and Chrissie Russell

Like any bride-to-be, Lucy Butler (28), from Killarney, Co Kerry, wants to look and feel her best on her wedding day. “It’s natural,” she says. “Skincare experts say to start the prep at least a year before the wedding. So I began looking at ways to boost my skin. I have quite an expressive face so I noticed some lines appear between my eyebrows and, truthfully, they were making me self-conscious.”

She realised there was no cream in the world that would totally get rid of the issue so she decided to try Botox.

