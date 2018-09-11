Alex Ferguson hopes to receive medical clearance to attend the tribute match to support the family of the late soccer star Liam Miller.

Alex Ferguson hopes doctor will let him go to Liam Miller tribute game

Stars from Manchester United's legendary 'Class of 92' will take part in the tribute match to the late Irish international at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh on September 25.

The Cork-born midfielder died earlier this year at the age of 36, after a brave battle with cancer.

Ferguson, who signed Miller for Manchester United, is making a good recovery from brain surgery and is hoping to be able to attend the match in two weeks' time if he gets the green light from his doctor.

Proceeds from the match will go to Mr Miller's wife and three children - and to a number of Cork charities, including Marymount Hospice, where he was treated.

It has also emerged that the musical entertainment programme is likely to include Christy Dignam of Aslan, accordion player Liam O'Connor, and Cork singer Darragh McGann, who will perform the national anthem with the Barrack Street Band.

Former Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who played alongside Miller and then signed him for Sunderland, said all the players were excited about the clash between a Manchester United XI and an Ireland/Celtic XI.

"I don't think anyone realises quite how big the pitch is down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They are in for a shock - but the players will really enjoy it. It will be a great occasion for Cork," he said.

The match will feature some of the biggest Manchester United stars of the past 30 years, including five members of the legendary side that won the FA Youth Cup and went on to dominate the next decade.

Match organiser Michael O'Flynn said they were delighted with the public reaction to the charity event.

Liam Miller. Picture: Getty

Virgin Media confirmed it is to broadcast the match live on television.

Negotiations are underway with MUTV and Celtic TV for the match to be broadcast in Manchester and Glasgow.

