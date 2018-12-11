Aldi warns customers of fake voucher circulating on WhatsApp

Aldi have warned customers that there is a fake voucher claiming to be from their supermarket circulating online today.

The voucher, which people are sharing with their friends on Whatsapp, claims the company is "celebrating their 50th birthday and want to say a huge thank you to customers".

It reads; "We are giving away hundreds of FREE €125 vouchers."

The link claims there is only a finite number of vouchers left and asks the person to complete a short survey to claim their voucher.

The fake voucher being circulated on WhatsApp today

It also says that the offer is "only available" on December 11.

The crew at Aldi confirmed this morning that the link is "not a legitimate voucher from Aldi".

They have "strongly recommended" that people do not share their personal details on the link.

They have also asked anybody who did share their details to get in contact with the Aldi Ireland team.

Online Editors