Aldi staff to get Christmas bonus following Tesco announcement

ALDI has announced a Christmas bonus for 4,000 staff after Tesco revealed its workers will get one yesterday.

In a statement today, the supermarket chain said it will pay a 10pc bonus to its “amazing colleagues as a thank you to those who have worked tirelessly throughout this challenging year”.

It is understood that the payment will be worth 10pc of wages for hours worked this month and will be paid to store and distribution staff in December.

“The announcement recognises the efforts of 4,000 colleagues who have worked to keep the nation fed during an unprecedented year,” said an Aldi statement.

Aldi Ireland Group Managing Director, Niall O’Connor, said the bonus is a gesture of its appreciation for staff who have shown incredible resilience and dedication during the year.

Tesco announced that most of its 13,000 workers would get a bonus yesterday in recognition of their “incredible effort” during the pandemic.

Supermarket staff have worked frontline during the pandemic, while dealing with the pressures of public health guidelines and panic buying.

Tesco staff will get a 10pc bonus for hours worked between November 29 and St Stephen’s Day.

The chain is also increasing a shopping discount for staff from 10pc to 20pc during December.

Chief executive of Tesco Ireland, Kari Daniels, said it recognised that this will be a very different Christmas.

“In recognition of our teams on the frontline in our stores and distribution centres we will be awarding 10pc for the duration of the Christmas season. I thank them sincerely for their continued hard work, dedication and resilience.”

Tesco staff received a 10pc bonus earlier in the pandemic for hours worked between March 9 and May 30.

Responding to claims on social media that Tesco already pays a Christmas bonus, a spokesperson said it is not the case that it annually gives a bonus in this manner. She said this is an exceptional payment due to the challenges created by Covid.

Mandate general secretary Gerry Light said the bonuses are very welcome but it is important that the supermarkets ensure the highest standards of safety for staff.

“This includes the monitoring of customer numbers, and the requirement to use facemasks,” he said. “These bonuses have to go hand in glove with the highest standard of safety protection measures.”

Chief executive of the Institute of Customer Service in the UK, Jo Causon, said it is encouraging to see big businesses such as Tesco making efforts to recognise the hard work of frontline staff throughout the pandemic.

“Rewards do not always have to be financial and genuine recognition is important and goes a long way,” she said.

“An engaged workforce is more likely to translate company values into meaningful interactions with the customer - in fact, our research shows that for every 1pc increase in employee engagement, businesses achieve almost a 0.5pc increase in customer satisfaction.”

However, she said financial incentives on their own.

“Organisations must also ensure their staff are adequately trained and supported to deal with the increased requirements of their role as we continue to navigate the pandemic, especially as we move into the busy Christmas trading period,” she added.

