Aldi shop rumour sparks D4 planning opposition

Local businesses and residents have mounted opposition to plans for a new supermarket near the Lansdowne Road stadium in Dublin 4 amid rumours it is the location of a new Aldi store.

Several appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Dublin City Council to grant planning permission for a shop with an off-licence on the site of a former car dealership at Bath Avenue Place in Beggar's Bush.

Permission for the development, near the Aviva Stadium, was granted to Propdale and CFO Construction trading as Alasta Co Ownership.

Consultants acting for the developers said they aimed to convert a former warehouse building into a "neighbourhood shop" extending to 888sqm. They said it would provide for "much-needed convenience shopping to a well-established residential area" which it claimed was "currently deficient" in convenience shopping outlets.

