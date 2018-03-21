Aldi recall kitchen appliance due to overheating fears
ALDI Ireland have recalled a fryer over fears that it will overheat due to an electrical fault.
More than 4,000 Ambiano Mini Fryers were sold by the retail outlet.
Safety fears have now emerged that due to an electrical fault, the product could overheat and become a safety risk.
The recall affects products with the Aldi Code: 95760 and Barcodes 20072452, 20072476 and 20072469, in all colours (stainless steel, red and grey).
Consumers who have purchased these products many return them to their nearest Aldi store where a full refund will be given.
For further information on this recall, go into your local Aldi Store and speak to a member of staff.
Online Editors