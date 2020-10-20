Aldi limits sale of certain Christmas toys to one unit per customer as store marshals to enforce rules

Aldi are to limit the sale of certain Christmas toys to one unit per customer this winter and have employed store marshals to ensure customers comply with buying guidelines.

Ahead of the supermarket’s launch of their Christmas Specialbuys this week, Aldi confirmed they will be limiting customer purchases to one of certain toys on sale and will introduce new safety measures introduced for Christmas toy launch.

Customers will only be able to purchase one unit of Aldi’s Large Wooden Toy Kitchen, Toy Vanity Table, Wooden Dolls House, Wooden Fire Station/Airport, Wooden Cleaning Set, Wooden Ironing Set/Airer Set and Wooden Play Shop/Theatre.

Aldi confirmed a dedicated store marshal has also been assigned to each Aldi store to manage a ticketing system and ensure any customer queues are orderly and social distancing strictly observed.

The ticketing system includes a traffic light system which continuously counts the number of customers entering and exiting the store, showing a green light for capacity and a red light when capacity has been reached.

Commenting, Aldi Group Managing Director, Niall O’Connor said: “Our Christmas Specialbuys toy range as always offers exceptional value and prices. The provision of a ticketing system will ensure as many shoppers as possible will get to avail of the offers and do so while shopping in a safe environment.

“The safety of our staff and customers while in our stores is our number one priority and we continue to have in place several safety measures across our 144 stores.”

