Aldi becomes second supermarket after Lidl to announce milk price cut as consumer group urges others to follow

The price of two litres of milk will be reduced by 10c on Saturday. Stock image.

Aldi has confirmed to Independent.ie that it will also cut the price of milk after Lidl first announced a 10c reduction in price for the first time since 2009.

Aldi contacted Independent.ie this evening to say it is dropping the price of milk from Tuesday after Lidl on Friday said it would reduce the price of milk for the first time in 14 years.

Aldi confirmed it will apply a 10c reduction, as Lidl is, on 2L milk.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "It's an extremely challenging time given the backdrop of inflation but Aldi is working closely with its suppliers to ensure it continues to deliver the best value per customer, to shield them from price increases and to deliver real value.

"This announcement on milk is an illustration on that."

Lidl had just announced a 10c cut to its two-litre carton of milk - the first cut to milk in 14 years, but while “positive” others must respond with drops now too, a consumer expert stated.

Lidl will sell two-litre cartons of milk for €2.19 from tomorrow. The staple item had been on sale for €2.29 previous to the reduction.

Lidl stated the price drop would pass on €2.7 million in savings directly on to its shoppers in Ireland.

Policy and council advisor for the Consumer Association of Ireland (CAI), Dermott Jewell, told Independent.ie: “Milk is a very basic staple and what every home needs. This is a positive move by Lidl. But the reality this is the first element in food retail, where we have seen transparency in terms of pricing.

News in 90 Seconds

“That’s definitely a positive. However, if we consider it efficient or not, is another matter. Probably the most interesting element of this is what others will now do and how they respond.

“And they should respond. Price matching was always a matter but price competition is very narrow. “This is the beginning, hopefully, of a game changing of what’s been going on with pricing for almost two years.”

Mr Jewell said for almost two years prices have been rising across the board and yet the only explanations given were: “It’s due to war, bad crops, a cost of transporting products.

“This is the first time a price has actually come down with an explanation that ‘Yes, we can do it.

“And a reason for how they can do it. We need to see much more of that.”

J.P. Scally, chief executive officer of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said the price reduction had come after the company felt “significant challenges with rising inflation” had “been tough for our shoppers, as well as our suppliers.”

As a result, the company stated it had “consistently” looked for “ways to increase efficiencies and reduce costs in our own operations to help absorb these additional costs as best as possible.”

Mr Scally added that there had also recently been “some reduction in the cost of milk production” which also aided the decision.

“We’re pleased to be in a position to be the first retailer in Ireland to reflect this reduction in our milk prices in store, further underscoring our commitment to always being the best value retailer in the country.

“All our milk is sourced in Ireland, and we take great pride in working with the best producers on the island.”

Lidl said this was the first decrease in the price of milk in its stores since 2009. It added that it was the first Irish retailer to reduce the price of the “cupboard staple”, which had seen “unprecedented fluctuation in price over the past year due to the increased cost of production.”