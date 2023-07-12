Alcohol prices in off-licences nearly 70pc more affordable than 20 years ago, new study finds

The analysis found that alcohol purchased in pubs and restaurants and from off-licences is now more affordable than is was two decades ago. Photo: Getty Images

A new study has found that despite Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP), alcohol is now almost 70pc more affordable in Irish shops and off-licences than it was 20 years ago.

The report was commissioned by Alcohol Action Ireland and compiled by researchers at the University of Sheffield, who examined both the price of alcohol and its affordability over the past two decades to May 2023.

Using data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the report found that overall, alcohol prices have “kept pace closely” with inflation. However, different experiences between on-trade (pubs and restaurants) and off-trade (supermarkets, shops and off-licences) were identified.

Affordability was examined by looking at the relative prices of alcohol compared to other goods along with a measure of disposable household income.

The Irish data shows that affordability in pubs and restaurants has increased by just over 14pc in the past two decades, while alcohol sold in shops and off-licences has become 67pc more affordable.

The report also noted that while alcohol duty rates are higher than they were 20 years ago, when adjusted for inflation their “value has actually fallen considerably”.

The study also found no obvious seasonal variation in on-trade prices, but noted that prices in the off-trade are “markedly lower” in November and December than throughout the rest of the year.

“This likely reflects pre-Christmas discounting of alcohol products and appears to have increased in magnitude over the past two decades,” the report states.

According to the research, overall, alcohol affordability has “risen steadily” since 2014, to the point where in 2022 it was 25pc more affordable than in 2004.

In January 2022, the Government introduced Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) which set the minimum price of alcoholic drinks at 10c per gram of alcohol. One standard drink in Ireland contains 10 grams of alcohol, meaning that the minimum price for one standard drink is €1.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised alcohol taxes as a key tool for governments to reduce alcohol-related harm, but in order for them to be effective they need to keep pace with inflation.

Author of the report, Colin Angus, Senior Research Fellow, Sheffield Alcohol Research Group, said alcohol duty rates “haven’t changed since 2013 and recent high levels of inflation mean they are now 15pc lower in real terms”.

"This highlights the importance of linking alcohol pricing policies to inflation in order to prevent increases in alcohol consumption and harm,” he said.

Alcohol Action Ireland has long argued that affordability of alcohol is a key driver for alcohol use. The organisation’s CEO Dr Sheila Gilheany said even with MUP, alcohol is still “very affordable particularly in the off-trade sector”.

"In other jurisdictions, such as Australia, there is an automatic uprating of duties in line with inflation. It is of note that the 2022 report from the Commission on Taxation and Welfare recommended that the link between the public health rationale and design of alcohol taxes should be strengthened,” she said.

“Given that alcohol places a heavy burden on the health service, with 1,500 hospital beds in use every day for alcohol related illness, it is vital that the government use all the policy measures at its disposal to address alcohol harm.”

Dr Gilheany said the alcohol industry “frequently decries” the level of alcohol duties in Ireland, but argued that “in reality alcohol costs Ireland at least €3.7 billion annually while alcohol duties only raise around €1.2 billion annually”.

“Beyond these measurable costs there is the incalculable suffering from four deaths every day from alcohol and the devastation to families particularly the 200,000 children impacted by alcohol harm in the home. It is more than time for the government to have a ‘polluter pays principle’ and ensure that the alcohol industry pays for the harm caused by its products,” she added.