While 'wet pubs' remain closed since March 2020, it's business as usual for most supermarkets and off-licenses this Good Friday.

While buying alcohol on Good Friday in Ireland is a relatively new phenomenon, it will be slighter harder for people to obtain their tipple this year.

The prohibition on the sale of alcohol on Good Friday was lifted in 2018, meaning pubs and shops could sell drinks on this day for the first time since 1927.

But with so-called ‘wet pubs’ closed since March 2020, and gastropubs and restaurants shut except for takeaway, people will have to largely rely on supermarkets to stock up for Easter Weekend.

Some supermarkets and shops are planning to close on certain days over the weekend, so there are limited places to shop.

Gastropubs & restaurants

Restaurants and gastropubs have continued to serve takeaway pints or bottles of wine to customers collecting food and these will continue to be available this weekend. Those that do serve takeaway alcohol with food can continue to do so over the Easter Weekend, but are not permitted to sell alcohol until 10:30am every day except Sunday, when the sale of alcohol is prohibited until 12:30pm.

Supermarkets

Supermarkets have seen a big spike in alcohol sales over the last 12 months as Ireland’s pubs have been shut.

Normal licence hours apply to supermarkets this weekend with all chains permitted to sell alcohol from 10:30am on Good Friday, this Saturday and from 12:30pm Easter Sunday.

It should be noted, however, that all Dunnes Stores, Lidl and Aldi chains close for business on Easter Sunday.

Tesco will remain open all weekend, while Supervalu are independently-run franchise stores with varying opening hours policies.

Off-licenses

Off-licenses are permitted to open as normal this weekend, though some may be located within shopping complexes that close for business on Easter Sunday.

Takeaway pints

Takeaway pints have begun to creep back in in recent weeks.

And a number of pubs are offering takeaway cocktails, among other drinks, which is not illegal.

While this option will still be available, depending on a retailer’s own opening hours, the Garda have issued pleas for the public to remain home this Easter and have said it will respond to reports of gatherings, events or parties this weekend.

Online Editors