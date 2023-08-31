‘Alarming’ rise in rent pushing people deeper into poverty as cost of renting in Dublin passes €2,100

Leading housing charities have said the “alarming findings” of rent increases this year are pushing many renters deeper into poverty and at an increased risk of homelessness.

Average rents for new tenancies have increased by 8.9pc in the first quarter of this year. This is according to the latest rent index report by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) published today.

The average rent for new tenancies in Dublin has reached a record of €2,102 per month. While nationally, the standardised average rent in new tenancies was €1,544 in the first quarter of this year, which is an increase of €38 compared to Q4 2022.

The average rent in new tenancies in Cork city stood at €1,490 per month, which is €381 per month higher than for Cork County (€1,109).

Focus Ireland has said many people working on lower or mid-incomes are “struggling to pay their rent as the crisis deepens, and the Government must act accordingly in the budget to help them”.

Roughan Mac Namara, head of communications at Focus Ireland said staff are witnessing an increasing number of families and individuals facing evictions from Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) tenancies due to “skyrocketing rents”.

“The current maximum rent limit on HAP properties is woefully inadequate and urgently needs to be adjusted to realistically reflect the substantial increases in market rents over the past six years,” said Mr Mac Namara.

“Market rents in the private rental sector have become increasingly unsustainable, especially for low-income and vulnerable groups.

“Despite the year-on-year rise in market rents, HAP rates have remained stagnant since 2017. This lack of adjustment has led to a growing disparity between HAP rates and market rates, forcing tenants to bridge the financial gap through 'top-ups’.

“This growing gap between HAP rates and market rents places an unfair burden on HAP tenants, who, by definition, have extremely limited financial resources."

Meanwhile Francis Doherty, chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust said the timing of the report as students return to college, “is a reminder of just how expensive it is for students to secure somewhere to stay”.

“The price of accommodation is now perhaps the biggest barrier for many students getting to third level,” she said.

Housing charity, Threshold said the findings report are “frustrating, but unfortunately no longer surprising”.

“While the overall figures show some moderation in increase, we can’t ignore that these are increases on rents that were already high,” said Ann-Marie O’Reilly, Threshold National Advocacy Manager.

“We see some unusual jumps in Galway county - an annual increase of 13.4pc amounting to €137 - and a 15pc increase in South Dublin county which equates to €280, along with a staggering 23.7pc increase in Co Roscommon, amounting to €120.”

Ms O’Reilly said the falling number of newly registered tenancies, which decreased by 8.2pc, indicate that renters are facing “extreme challenges in simply securing accommodation”.

Meanwhile, St Vincent de Paul has received a 14pc increase in calls this year with people looking for help with the rising costs of living.

Dr Tricia Kielthy, Head of Social Justice at St Vincent de Paul said increasing rents are putting a “huge amount of pressure on families”

“It puts a huge amount of pressure on families because when you experience a rent increase, the priority is to pay your rent,” she told RTÉ’s News At One.

“You want to keep a roof over your family’s head and that means you are sacrificing other areas of the family budget.

“Food is the most commonly requested item from SVP and that’s because it's the one area of a family budget where people have control over.

“We see a lot of food poverty in our working communities across the country and it really has a knock on impact, not only on people’s ability to make ends meat, but also continuing stress and strain about bills piling up and whether or not you are going to be able to pay your mortgage that month.

“It has a huge impact both on people’s physical and mental health as well.”

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of the Simon Community said the figures are “further evidence of the need for secure affordable accommodation to be brought into our housing system”.

“It’s critical that the Government continues to invest in public housing and increases delivery or we will continue to see new records in the levels of homelessness recorded each month. In the immediate future, the Government must review Housing Assistance Payment levels."

The report covers the period of January 2023 to March and the Index analysed 14,085 new tenancy registrations.

A spokesman for the Department of Housing said the most “effective” way to reduce and stabilise rents in the medium to long term is to increase supply and accelerate delivery of housing for the private and social rental sectors.

“Supply is increasing. The Government’s Housing for All Plan is having a real impact. More homes are being built and bought than in a generation,” said the spokesman.

“14,069 homes were completed in the first half of this year. This is the highest H1 completion total since records began in 2011.

“The Government has introduced cost rental, which is a new form of rental tenure designed to assist moderate-income households above the income limits for social housing.

" The Government’s Housing for All plan targets the delivery of 18,000 Cost Rental homes by 2030, primarily through delivery by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs), Local Authorities and the Land Development Agency (LDA).”