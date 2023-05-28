Alarm at the surge in the number of gorse fires

STATE agri-agency Teagasc is being urged to offer special open-field clearance courses amid alarm at a surge in gorse fires which earlier this year jeopardised a major air traffic control complex and threatened to overwhelm fire brigade services in two counties.

Local authorities want special field clearance training programmes offered after an alarming increase in the number of gorse fires - a method by which fields are cleared in later winter and early spring.

Cork and Kerry reported almost a 200pc increase in the numbers of blazes being dealt with in the space of just 12 months.

The most serious gorse fires occurred in west Cork last February.

Up to 20 separate gorse fires - used to clear land for farming purposes - merged and threatened to entirely engulf parts of the Mizen and Mt Gabriel overlooking the west Cork village of Schull.

Dry conditions and strong winds fanned the fires into an inferno which swept around one mountain.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) operates a major air traffic control hub on top of Mt Gabriel and there were fears, at the height of the blaze, that it could engulf the complex.

West Cork fire brigade units fought for over 14 hours until the fires were brought under control.

Blazes along the Mizen Peninsula were so bad that the fires could be seen from over 30km away.

Councillor Caroline Cronin said there were serious concerns over the impact of such large fires on the environment, wildlife and the safety of west Cork firefighters not to mention members of the public.

At the height of the gorse fires between February 25/26, every unit of all six major west Cork fire brigade stations including Bantry, Castletownbere, Schull, Skibbereen, Dunmanway and Clonakilty were involved in battling the blazes.

Locals expressed concern that, had there been a major domestic or commercial fire over that period, brigades would have been stretched beyond their manpower limits.

Kerry Co Council has been informed that there was a 142pc increase in the number of gorse fires across the county in the first three months of 2023.

While there were 50 gorse fires notified to fire brigades in Kerry in 2022, that number soared to 121 between last January and March.

Gorse fires occur over the winter months as, under the 1976 Wildlife Act it is illegal to burn off vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31.

Councillor Breandún Fitzgerald warned Radio Kerry that the fire brigade simply cannot be expected to cope with such a level of call-out - and warned that such extensive fires posed major dangers both to firefighters and members of the public.

Last February, Kerry fire brigade units were struggling to cope with up to 24 gorse fire call outs on some days.

Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald said it was totally unacceptable for the fire service to be placed under that level of strain.

However, local authorities warned that it was not within their remit to offer training or education to individuals on methods of land clearance.

Teagasc are now being consulted on whether they can assist by offering special education courses on land clearance practices - and how to avoid gorse fires posing a threat both to local communities and firefighters.