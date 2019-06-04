Alarm as road death numbers soar in one week

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) expressed alarm as road deaths have soared by 20pc this year compared to 2018.

Four people died between Friday and yesterday, bringing to eight the number of people who lost their lives over the past week.

The latest fatality was a woman who was the sole occupant of a car when it crashed into a pillar of a house.

She was named locally as Helen Jordan from Thormanby Lawns, Howth, Dublin.

Ms Jordan was seriously injured and removed to Beaumont Hospital where she died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact them at Raheny garda station on 01- 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

In the early hours of Sunday a young man died and two others were injured when a 4x4 ploughed into a ditch in Tipperary. The dead man was named locally as Sean Breen (24), who was a native of Annacarty, Co Tipperary.

Mr Breen was well known in the area, having played GAA with Éire Óg Annacarty and was manager at Jacko Breen Agri, a local silage contracting company.

The accident occurred at around 5.30am on the R661 road which links Dundrum to Thurles.

Birthday

It is believed Mr Breen was travelling home from a 21st birthday party in nearby Drombane when the accident happened.

In Kerry, a Polish man in his 30s died when his bicycle was in a collision with a car at a junction outside Beaufort, near Killarney. Mariusz Kryszak (45) was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead.

The latest deaths followed a horrific two-car collision in Limerick in which three elderly women were killed last Thursday.

A total of 71 people have been killed so far in 2019 - 12 deaths (20pc) higher than for the comparable period last year.

RSA boss Moyagh Murdock urged everyone to take greater care.

"We are urging all road users - particularly motorists and drivers of large vehicles - to make sure they slow down, allow a safe passing distance and be safe out there," she said.

