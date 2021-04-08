The parents of a Dublin teenager who died tragically in Spain said their daughter was “our pride and joy” who achieved so much during her life.

The funeral of Alannah Dunn was held today in Foxrock Church, Dublin, with the mass being broadcast live on webcam in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking in their eulogy, Alannah's parents said, “She was a wonderful daughter, she brought us so much joy.”

"She was a very special girl, never wanted to upset her mum and dad, never wanted to lie to us, she was always the perfect kid,” said parents Martin and Caitríona Dunn.

They recalled how their daughter achieved so much in her life. “With her teammates she won two all-Ireland gold medals and the fastest team in Ireland two years in a row. She won a Leinster cup and an all-Ireland gold with her hockey team. She was top twenty tennis player in Ireland – and qualified for the Irish dancing world championships”.

Alannah tragically died after falling off a wall in Spain last week.

The 16-year-old suffered serious injuries following the fall from a 16ft wall in Granada last month.

She had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a neurotrauma hospital in the city but sadly passed away last Thursday.

While the church was open today for family only, Alannah’s school displayed a guard of honour.

People who wished to attend the funeral were asked to stand along the route as a mark of respect, not gather in groups and to adhere to social distancing and wear a mask.

Fr. Kieran Dunne, parish priest who said the funeral mass said, “I know from talking to so many people and hearing so many tributes since Alannah’s accident, and since she died how vibrant and wonderful she was.”

The priest invited family to place symbols and gifts that remind them of Alannah’s vibrancy – this included Alannah’s tennis racket, her sporting medals, one of her books, her school yearbook and a photograph of her dogs.

During the mass Fr Dunne said: “The death of a child, but especially a young child as in Alannah’s case must be the hardest to bear of all. There is an expectation that the old will die and their passing comes with little surprise, but the death of one who optimises youth, and vibrancy, health and possibility is altogether a different matter.”

Alannah’s exchange programme had recently ended and it’s understood she was staying on in the city with friends.

The Spanish media reported that Alannah was returning from a social gathering, near the famous Avellano fountain when the tragedy occurred.

Her friends alerted passers-by and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Local police are continuing their investigations into the incident and are making enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

It is not known what caused the accident but authorities are investigating whether it was due to the terrain and thefact it was dark.

Alannah was a talented Irish dancer, and previous Leinster World Qualifier.

Irish dancing groups that she was involved with paid tributes over the weekend.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the largest governing body for Irish dancing worldwide, expressed their sympathies to her family in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of Alannah Dunn, age 16, niece of Deirdre Farrell ADCRG, and granddaughter of Bernadette Chaney Farrell ADCRG.

“CLRG would like to express our sincerest condolences to all of Alannah's family and friends during this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” they said.

