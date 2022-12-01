Alan Dukes addresses anger at his ‘border people turn to violence more easily’ comment in Quinn documentary

Retired politician Alan Dukes has said anyone offended by his comments in RTÉ’s Quinn Country documentary “should be more offended” by the violence he referred to.

The former Fine Gael leader and Justice Minister has come under fire for saying that people from border counties are quicker to violence than others.

His comment met with anger on social media and was criticised by another former justice minister this morning.

The three-part documentary, Quinn Country, covered the rise and fall of Cavan business tycoon Sean Quinn. Mr Dukes’ specific remarks about the use of violence by some people in border counties was included in the final episode which aired last night.

The episode focused on the period of attacks that began in the days after the Sean Quinn’s was taken over by the State, and in the following years to try to prevent the administrators from selling off the Quinn businesses.

Speaking in the documentary, Sean Quinn said: “When you set the tone for war, when you set the tone to go in and use those heavy hands and put on security people all around the place, up the mountain, 100 people to make sure that everything was okay, in a place that was so peaceful,” Mr Quinn said.

“We had came through from 1973 to 2000 and there was trouble in the North and people being shot and killed right, left and centre, and the Quinn Group worked their way through all of that, and never had any trouble.

“And for them to come in and do what they done, I think it was absolutely disgraceful and I’ll believe that until the last day I take a breath.”

Alan Dukes formerly served as chair of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), and he made the comments in the context of the violent campaign of intimidation which followed the Quinn Group takeover.

“Border people have it in their blood. They are living in communities that have a long history of violence of different kinds and they’ll more easily turn to it than anybody else will,” Mr Dukes said.

“And I’m not saying that they’re different animals from any of the rest of us, but you know, whether they have Provo links or B-Special links or whatever, you know, it’s something that’s nearer to the way they think than it would be to somebody in South Tipperary or anywhere like that you know.”

Taking to social media following the last night’s episode, many members of the public heavily criticised Mr Dukes for the remarks.

“Speaking as someone from South Tipperary, I think Alan Dukes' analysis that "border people have it [violence] in their blood" and that "its nearer to the way they think than someone in South Tipperary or somewhere like that" is a disgraceful sentiment,” one man wrote on Twitter.

"Did Alan Dukes just demonise a whole community living along the border ? Disgraceful statement and I suspect an apology tomorrow ,” another man said.

Meanwhile, one woman tweeted wrote: “That’s an absolutely shocking and disgusting statement by Alan Dukes about the type of people who live in border counties."

Speaking to Independent.ie this morning, Alan Dukes stood over his remarks, and said he was not the only person to express the same or similar views in the documentary.

“I wasn’t the only one who made that comment. Other people said too. It’s an objective fact that there was quite a degree of violence about what went on up there,” he said.

“If somebody felt offence, they should certainly have felt even more offence at the violence that happened.”

However, later, speaking to RTÉ’s Claire Byrne, Mr Dukes accepted that his "phrasing was ill chosen".

"I shouldn't have said it in the way that I said. What I meant to convey was that the protests that were there, and the emotion that was there, were seized upon by people who are violent, and who carried out acts of sabotage and despicable personal violence against people," he said.

"And I deplore that, and I think that was seriously damaging and could have been even more seriously damaging to the the interests of the people who depended on that group of companies for their livelihoods."

"The phrasing was completely... It was ill chosen, and I've said that from the beginning," he added.

The backtrack came as Fianna Fáil Cavan-Monaghan TD and former Justice Minister Brendan Smith described Mr Dukes’ remarks as “outrageous” and said they are “completely dismissive of the overwhelming majority of decent people” in counties Cavan and Monaghan and the wider border region, who “abhor violence of any kind and stood against it over decades”.

“Those of us living in border communities were also victims of violence throughout the Troubles. Our communities have been victims of intimidation and threatening behaviour from a small minority of criminals,” he added.

Deputy Smith said the fact Alan Dukes was a longstanding TD, former Minister, a former Leader of the Opposition as well as a “well-respected man throughout this country” meant that his comments were “all the more incendiary” and he has called on Mr Dukes to immediately make a full statement retracting his comments.